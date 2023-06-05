“Bizarre”: Mining & Energy Union Hits Back At Minerals Council Of Australia Ad Campaign

“Bizarre”: Mining & Energy Union Hits Back At Minerals Council Of Australia Ad Campaign
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



The Mining & Energy Union (MEU) has branded a new ad campaign from the Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) “bizarre” and said it made “disingenuous claims” about the intention and impact of proposed Same Job Same Pay laws.

The MCA’s new campaign, which features two 15-second spots, said that the new law proposed by the Federal Government which would require labour hire workers doing the same job at the same site to be paid the same as directly employed workers, would remove individual rewards for hard work and experience.

The MCA added that the proposed legislation “does not mean equal pay for men and women” and would deny workers “the opportunity to negotiate more pay for harder work.”

“Same Job, Same Pay is a misnomer,” said Andrew McKellar, CEO of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

“It’s the opposite of fair by restricting reward for effort and experience. It will take away the flexibility that workers want and businesses need. Claims that labour hire workers across the economy are paid less than employees are patently false. On average, labour hire employees are earning more than their permanent counterparts.

“Eliminating flexibility will weaken the economy, punish workers and drive up costs for consumers.”

The MEU, meanwhile, launched its own campaign last week supporting the legislation.

“It is a very common scenario to see two workers with the same experience doing the same job side by side, but one is paid less purely because they are labour hire and not a direct employee,” said MEU general secretary Grahame Kelly.

“Employers are always welcome to reward skills and experience and we wish they would. Contractors deserve to be paid more if they are specialist or meeting genuine short-term demand. Instead, employers are using the labour hire loophole to drive down wages and conditions for whole sections of the workforce.

“We are not surprised the mining industry has resorted to a scare campaign to muddy the waters about this important and necessary reform. We note they have chosen not to feature the mining industry in their ads, because mineworkers would see through the bullshit.

“Mineworkers understand the need for Same Job Same Pay exactly because they want to be appropriately rewarded for their skills and experience.”

Last month, the MCA launched another campaign that sought to link the record $63 billion in taxes and royalties paid by its member organisations to the government in 2022 to Australia’s public services.

The MCA’s members include the likes of BHP, Rio Tinto, Glencore and Whitehaven whose media and creative accounts are run by some of the biggest names in the business such as IMD, Big Red, M&C Saatchi and Zenith.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Minerals Council of Australia Mining and Energy Union

Latest News

In-House Agency Council Unveils IHAC Awards Jury & Award Categories
  • Advertising

In-House Agency Council Unveils IHAC Awards Jury & Award Categories

The In-House Agency Council (IHAC) has unveiled the lineup of jurors and award categories for the IHAC Awards 2023 presented by TikTok. The IHAC Awards 2023 is Australia’s premier award show for Australian in-house and hybrid agencies that celebrates outstanding work by in-house agency teams. Entries are now open for the 2023 IHAC Awards. Nick […]

3AW Drops Dee Dee Dunleavy With Immediate Effect
  • Media

3AW Drops Dee Dee Dunleavy With Immediate Effect

3AW has agreed to an early conclusion for Dee Dee Dunleavy’s on-air role, after informing the broadcaster her contract would not be renewed at the end of the year. 3AW Station Manager Stephen Beers said “I want to thank Dee Dee for her three and a half years on Afternoons and before that her stint […]

Football ball with flag of Spain in the net of goal of football stadium. Football championship of Spain concept. 3d illustration
  • Marketing

LALIGA Launches A New Era, Presenting A New Strategic Positioning And International Branding

LALIGA, the first-division football league in Spain, has today unveiled its all-new brand and strategic positioning under the slogan “The Power of our Fútbol.” The launch reaffirms the competition’s commitment to inspire and make a positive impact on society. This change reflects the evolution that LALIGA has undergone over the last decade, in terms of […]

Create Space Action Plan Addresses Diverse Representation
  • Marketing

Create Space Action Plan Addresses Diverse Representation

Advertising Council Australia has today announced the next three actions from its Create Space Action Plan, addressing the representation and inclusion of LGBTQ+ talent, ethnic minorities, and people with a disability in the advertising industry. All three actions have been developed by industry professionals with lived experience and build on 2022’s initial focus areas: the […]

Atomic 212° Becomes First Indie To Join Mutinex Platinum Partnership Program
  • Marketing

Atomic 212° Becomes First Indie To Join Mutinex Platinum Partnership Program

Atomic 212° has become the first independent agency to join Mutinex’s Platinum Partnership Program, giving it access to Mutinex’s AI-powered market mix modelling platform and partnership benefits (lead image: Atomic 212° national chief executive officer, Claire Fenner). As part of the deal, Mutinex’s GrowthOS and marketing ROI metric will become central to planning and evaluation […]

Yahoo Academy Now Open For Nominations
  • Marketing

Yahoo Academy Now Open For Nominations

Yahoo Academy has opened for nominations and promises 40 participants a masterclass from creative strategists Rosie and Faris Yakob of Genius Steals. This year’s Academy program will focus on AI and other emerging technology giving the 40 participants from across Australia and Singapore the tools they need to navigate an exciting future. It will culminate […]

Rolling Stone AU/NZ Reveals The Teskey Brothers As Next Cover Stars
  • Marketing

Rolling Stone AU/NZ Reveals The Teskey Brothers As Next Cover Stars

Rolling Stone AU/NZ publisher The Brag Media has today announced that multiple ARIA Award-winning blues rock band, The Teskey Brothers, will grace its June-August issue cover, which also lands in Coles supermarkets for the first time putting it in over 800 additional retailers across the country. Australia’s very own blues brothers, Josh and Sam Teskey […]