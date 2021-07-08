“Big Tech Is Out Of Control”: Trump Sues Facebook, Google And Twitter

Former US President Donald Trump has commenced legal action against Facebook, Google and Twitter, accusing the platforms of censorship.

The lawsuits also include the CEOs of the three tech companies and allege they have violated the right to freedom of speech.

Making the announcement, Trump pointed to the decision of Facebook and Twitter to ban him earlier this year, in light of the US Capitol riots.

“There is no better evidence that big tech is out of control than the fact they banned the sitting President of the United States earlier this year, a ban that continues to this day” he said.

He added that his banning is “very bad for the world”.

“We’re demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing and cancelling that you know so well,” Trump said.

Facebook recently upheld the decision to ban Trump, after an independent oversight board ruled the former President had “created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible”.

Unable to access major social media sites, Trump recently attempted to create his own platform, introducing the world to ‘From The Desk Of Donald J. Trump’ in May.

The site has seemingly failed to take off as Mr Trump would have liked, with one pundit labelling it “a shitty blog”.

Trump has filed the lawsuits in the US District Court in Miami.

Image: YouTube