“Big Tech Is Out Of Control”: Trump Sues Facebook, Google And Twitter

“Big Tech Is Out Of Control”: Trump Sues Facebook, Google And Twitter
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Former US President Donald Trump has commenced legal action against Facebook, Google and Twitter, accusing the platforms of censorship.

The lawsuits also include the CEOs of the three tech companies and allege they have violated the right to freedom of speech.

Making the announcement, Trump pointed to the decision of Facebook and Twitter to ban him earlier this year, in light of the US Capitol riots.

“There is no better evidence that big tech is out of control than the fact they banned the sitting President of the United States earlier this year, a ban that continues to this day” he said.

He added that his banning is “very bad for the world”.

“We’re demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing and cancelling that you know so well,” Trump said.

Facebook recently upheld the decision to ban Trump, after an independent oversight board ruled the former President had “created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible”.

Unable to access major social media sites, Trump recently attempted to create his own platform, introducing the world to ‘From The Desk Of Donald J. Trump’ in May.

The site has seemingly failed to take off as Mr Trump would have liked, with one pundit labelling it “a shitty blog”.

Trump has filed the lawsuits in the US District Court in Miami.

Image: YouTube

Please login with linkedin to comment

Facebook Trump Twitter

Latest News

The Trade Desk Unveils New Media Trading Platform
  • Technology

The Trade Desk Unveils New Media Trading Platform

The Trade Desk has today announced the launch of its new trading platform – Solimar – that will help marketers optimize their digital advertising campaigns across the open internet. Designed in response to a rapidly evolving digital marketing environment, Solimar enables marketers to unleash the power of their valuable first-party data, drive greater precision in […]

Quantcast Snares The Trade Desk’s Min-Jae Lee As New Chief Privacy Officer
  • Technology

Quantcast Snares The Trade Desk’s Min-Jae Lee As New Chief Privacy Officer

Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today announced the addition of Min-Jae Lee, JD, as its chief privacy officer. Lee joins Quantcast from The Trade Desk and will be responsible for driving Quantcast’s privacy-first approach and helping brands and publishers manage consumer consent.

Startmate Announces New Founders Fellowship Program To Support New Start-Ups
  • Marketing

Startmate Announces New Founders Fellowship Program To Support New Start-Ups

Startmate has announced the Founders Fellowship program to seek out and support the founders of the future to enter Australia and New Zealand start-up ecosystem. The 20-week-long program commencing this month is aimed at increasing the number of passionate founders starting companies within the ANZ region. Budding founders are provided with a clear path to […]

Revolution360 Makes Significant Leadership Team Promotions
  • Marketing

Revolution360 Makes Significant Leadership Team Promotions

Out-of-Home (OOH) media provider Revolution360 is pleased to announce the promotions of two of its senior leadership team members as the agency prepares for national scale up. Sean McCaull (previously head of gales NSW) is now general manager of business operations for the agency and Josh Fitzgerald has been promoted to national sales director (previously […]

Daresay Wins NSW Department Of Education And Good Earth Teas Accounts
  • Marketing

Daresay Wins NSW Department Of Education And Good Earth Teas Accounts

Award winning content and social agency Daresay is starting the new financial year with two new business wins after being appointed by Tata Consumer Products and NSW Government’s Department of Education, both following competitive pitches. Daresay, sister agency to The Works, part of Capgemini, has been named as the social agency of record by Tata […]

MasterChef Judge Jock’s Mission To Put Native Ingredients In The Spotlight
  • Media

MasterChef Judge Jock’s Mission To Put Native Ingredients In The Spotlight

Masterchef has been credited with getting Aussies to fall in love with cooking. However, judge Jock Zonfrillo has a different goal: he wants Aussies to fall in love with native ingredients. Last week, Masterchef saw its contestants travel to the Northern Territory where they worked with Indigenous elders and native ingredients. The episode was in […]

Starcom Unveils Industry-First Media Booking Bot That Speeds Up Booking Times By 50%
  • Media

Starcom Unveils Industry-First Media Booking Bot That Speeds Up Booking Times By 50%

Publicis-owned Starcom in the UK has revealed it has developed and implemented an industry-first automated media booking bot. Using  intelligent automation called Robotic Process Automation (RPA), this first iteration of the bot is able to book and edit digital and print media campaigns on a daily basis. Built in-house, ABACUS (Automated Bot for Amendments to […]

Volkswagen & Sydney Swans Team Up Again For Footy Assist
  • Campaigns
  • Media

Volkswagen & Sydney Swans Team Up Again For Footy Assist

Sydney Swans and Volkswagen have teamed up again for the Footy Assist Program. The program gives community AFL clubs across Australia the chance to win a share of $50,000 for their club. 2021 marks the seventh time Volkswagen and the Sydney Swans have partnered to deliver the Footy Assist program, which has seen clubs nationwide […]

Hinge Celebrates Losing Dating App Users In New Campaign
  • Campaigns

Hinge Celebrates Losing Dating App Users In New Campaign

Hinge celebrates singles breaking up with their dating profiles in a new campaign via Opinionated. Hinge’s latest ad campaign celebrates the moment all dating apps users long for — finally deleting their dating profile. The four new spots playfully feature daters sharing the news with their profile pictures that it’s time to break up. Hinge […]