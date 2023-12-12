Big Duck Energy In Sydney Harbour

Giant 40ft inflatable duck to float into Darling Harbour ahead of Sydney Premiere of MIGRATION on December 17.

To celebrate the release of Illumination’s new original comedy Migration, Gwen, the lovable duckling daughter, will be the BIG special guest at the Sydney Premiere on Sunday, 17 December.

The 40ft high inflatable Gwen will migrate along Sydney Harbour, starting at Glebe Island, passing by the Harbour Bridge, and floating into Cockle Bay outside IMAX where the Sydney Premiere will be held. The biggest duck calls for the biggest screen!

Hosted by David Campbell, the premiere will be attended by a flock of local celebrities and influencers excited to enjoy this larger-than-life spectacle, including Sarah Harris, Ilaria Fiore, Steph Luck, Marcia Leone, Tati Baumjohan, Sydney Fashion Tribe and more.

Sydney-siders will have plenty of time to get acquainted with Giant Gwen, as she will be in Darling Harbour until Friday 22nd December ahead of the film’s release on Boxing Day. Families can even get up close to Gwen on a Pedal Boat, available for hire in Cockle Bay.

Sydney-siders will have plenty of time to get acquainted with Giant Gwen, as she will be in Darling Harbour until Friday, 22 December, ahead of the film’s release on Boxing Day.

Families can even get up close to Gwen on a Pedal Boat, available for hire in Cockle Bay.