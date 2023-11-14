Beyond Bank Appoints Orchard Digital Agency For Digital Transformation

Beyond Bank has appointed the digital agency Orchard to support its digital transformation journey.

Selected after a competitive bid process, Sydney-based Orchard will be responsible for the redevelopment and redesign of Beyond Bank’s website, kick-starting a full digital transformation that will make banking even more seamless and integrated for the bank’s 300,000 customers.

“Beyond Bank is driven by a mission to create a banking environment like no other, placing paramount importance on delivering personalised, community-focused experiences,” said Wai Kwok, CEO of Orchard.

“This mission is incredibly aligned to our belief in connected experiences, and to be able to partner with individuals who not only aspire to elevate the banking experience but also share our commitment to values in every aspect of their work is incredibly exciting for us”.

“This partnership reflects Orchard’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the digital landscapes of organisations, ensuring their values align with the communities they serve”.

Beyond Bank said the alignment of values was a key part of the decision to award the work to the Orchard.

“We deeply appreciate Orchard’s dedication to understanding not only our customers but also the essence of Beyond Bank itself,” said Tonina Iannicelli, senior manager of digital at Beyond Bank.

“Their commitment to our community-focused banking approach resonated with us, making them the perfect choice for this transformative journey”.