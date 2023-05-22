Ben Lilley’s HERO Wins Simply Energy’s Creative

Ben Lilley’s HERO Wins Simply Energy’s Creative
Simply Energy has appointed independent agency HERO as its new integrated creative agency partner following a competitive pitch. HERO will now be responsible for Simply Energy’s creative and strategy for brand, customer acquisition and customer marketing.

Penny Maher, Simply Energy general manager marketing and digital experience said, “We were looking for a full service agency who could deliver across our entire suite of integrated creative and comms requirements, to communicate the next evolution of Simply Energy in this new sustainability-led energy world. HERO presented a compelling strategy to grow our customer base while retaining those we already have, and continuing to demonstrate the sustainability and value we are known for. We are excited by the creative performance marketing capabilities HERO can now bring to Simply Energy.”

Simply Energy is backed by ENGIE, one of the largest independent power producers in the world and a global leader in the transition to net zero.

Ben Lilley (lead image), owner and creative chairman of HERO said, “We couldn’t be more thrilled and honoured to be partnering with Simply Energy and ENGIE in this vital next stage of their brand and business transformation. It’s an interesting and exciting time for the energy sector, and we’re looking forward to turning the brand into a hero for Australians looking for a great value and sustainable energy retailer.”

HERO head of strategy Tallon Mason-Kaine said, “Now more than ever cost of living and sustainability are increasingly at the forefront of people’s minds. People want brands they can trust are doing good for the environment, but also need to pay their bills at the end of the day. We’re looking forward to helping Simply Energy continue to deliver both value and sustainability to its customers.”

HERO’s appointment comes on the back of a number of high profile campaign launches for the agency this year, including Toyota GR Corolla, Maybelline New York, Mastercard Australian Open and Calbee Harvest Snaps. Mason-Kaine added, “We’re excited to be able to now help Simply Energy unleash its creative potential on the Australian energy market.”

