Bazaarvoice Shopper Preference Report Shows Experience Beats Price

Bazaarvoice Shopper Preference Report Shows Experience Beats Price
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Bazaarvoice, Inc., a provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions, today released its latest research, based on a survey of more than 1,502 shoppers in Australia.

The report highlights the importance of engaging shopping experiences and proves that ‘online shopper’ may soon become a redundant term, as almost all consumers are shopping on the Internet. Australian shoppers are now looking for brands and retailers to take their e-commerce experiences to the next level with rewards programs, gamification, and AR and VR, and – eventually – opportunities in the metaverse.

The Australian survey highlights include:

  • Even with rising inflation, 99 per cent of Australians said there is at least a certain case where they would buy something based on experience over price.
  • 41 per cent of Australians identify user ratings and reviews as the most valuable source of insights when making a general purchase. 24 per cent of Australians say ratings and reviews are their second most valued source of insights.
  • The most compelling elements for Australian shoppers to leave a written or image review is being entered into a sweepstake where they have a chance to win something (54 per cent), followed by an email nudge from the brand or retailer they bought from reminding them to review (37 per cent), and by the opportunity to have their reviews included on a brand website or in a campaign (33 per cent).
  • 68 per cent of Australian shoppers said they would enjoy gaming elements while shopping online, 37 per cent said in-store, and 36 per cent said in-app. 72 per cent said they would spend longer in an app or on a website if they received points that converted into a discount in return. 76 per cent said they would submit UGC to gain a reward.
  • 97 per cent of Australian respondents said they have purchased through social media platforms.
  • Live shopping (47 per cent) is the emerging shopping experience Australians are most excited about, followed by virtual reality (VR) (42 per cent), augmented reality (AR) (27 per cent), and the metaverse (29 per cent). Overwhelmingly, 52 per cent of Australian shoppers want to see more AR/VR integrated into in-store experiences.
  • Almost a third (30 per cent) of all Australian shoppers have already interacted with live shopping, while 34 per cent of the country respondents said they had not interacted yet with this type of shopping experience but would be interested.
  • There’s no Australian shopper – in fact, not a single shopper worldwide in Bazaarvoice’s global survey – who has not heard about the metaverse. However, in line with global peers, 51 per cent of Australian respondents said they don’t understand the concept. 31 per cent think it will be regularly used by most people in 3-5 years, 7 per cent think it will happen within the year, and 12 per cent don’t think it will ever be widely used.
  • The biggest barriers for Australians to adopt shopping within a metaverse experience are their self-reported low understanding of the metaverse (37 per cent), the lack of trust in the metaverse with personal data (35 per cent) and a perceived inability to try things out before purchasing (35 per cent).
  • 57 per cent of Australians said they know what an NFT is, 25 per cent said they kind of do, and 14 per cent said they don’t. 41 per cent of Australian shoppers said they’re going to buy an NFT in the next 12 months, while 27 per cent said they are planning to in the coming years, meaning over two thirds say they’re going to buy one at some point.

Kate Musgrove (pictured), managing director of Bazaarvoice at Asia Pacific said: “With consumers more willing than ever to gamify their shopping experiences, brands need to look beyond the need to convince their prospective customers to just buy something. Shoppers today are happy to be entertained, nudged, challenged, and engaged beyond a product transaction.

“Brands and retailers willing to experiment with emerging technologies and shopping experiences are poised to encourage more and better product reviews that drive higher sales.”

The research was commissioned by Bazaarvoice and conducted in April 2022 by Savanta among 10,585 consumers from Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S. All the insights included in this media release focus exclusively on the Australian market, for which 1,502 shoppers were surveyed.

Please login with linkedin to comment

bazaarvoice

Latest News

Grill’d Doubles Meal Donations During National Homelessness Week
  • Campaigns

Grill’d Doubles Meal Donations During National Homelessness Week

Australian home-grown burger brand Grill’d has announced it will be doubling its member meal donations, via their Relish Membership, during National Homelessness Week (1-7 August). In partnership with St Vincent de Paul Society, Relish members will be able to donate two meals (usually one meal is donated when the members have reached eight burger purchases) […]

Independent Brewers Association (IBA) Selects LOUD To Run New Beer Campaign
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Independent Brewers Association (IBA) Selects LOUD To Run New Beer Campaign

After a competitive 5-way pitch, the IBA has appointed LOUD to lead its nationwide campaign to raise awareness of indie beer through promotion of the Independent Seal, the people that make it and how to find it. Kylie Lethbridge, CEO of IBA said: “The demand for independent beer has grown exponentially over the last few […]

IAS Partners With Anzu For Mobile Gaming Media Tracking
  • Advertising
  • Technology

IAS Partners With Anzu For Mobile Gaming Media Tracking

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leader in digital media quality, today announced a partnership with Anzu, an in-game advertising leader. This partnership enables global brands and agencies to effectively monitor the quality of their in-game media investments in mobile gaming environments. Through this collaboration, IAS provides advertisers with Invalid Traffic (IVT) measurement and reports […]

Travel Associates Teams Up With BCM Group For Integrated Campaign
  • Campaigns

Travel Associates Teams Up With BCM Group For Integrated Campaign

As international travel continues to gain momentum, the premium leisure division of the Flight Centre Travel Group, Travel Associates, has launched a new brand positioning, via independent, creative and media agency BCM Group. The new brand positioning campaign will be deployed by the agency across social media, performance digital, premium on-line video and direct channels, […]

Nature Listed As Finalist In ESOMAR’s Research Effectiveness Awards
  • Marketing

Nature Listed As Finalist In ESOMAR’s Research Effectiveness Awards

Strategic insights agency Nature is proud to announce it has been listed as a finalist in ESOMAR’s 2022 Global Research Effectiveness Awards for its work with Don KRC. The annual ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Awards recognise impactful projects from across the global marketing, insights and analytics community that made a significant and measurable impact on the […]