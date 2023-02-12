Robert Irwin Fronts Latest Hard Yakka Campaign

With the legacy of his father, Steve Irwin, running through his veins, Robert Irwin stars in a new collaboration with iconic Australian brand Hard Yakka,’Meet the legends’.

For Irwin, who has been wearing Hard Yakka for as long as he can remember, the partnership is particularly

meaningful. As Robert carries Steve’s legacy forward, he and the Australia Zoo team continue to proudly

wear the Hard Yakka khakis.

“I’m excited and proud of this partnership with Hard Yakka, and the chance to further showcase the amazing

conservation work of Australia Zoo.

“I’ve been in the Hard Yakka khakis all my life, and they have literally had my back, as we forge ahead

protecting and preserving our unique wildlife.” said Irwin.

Hard Yakka Australia head of marketing, Jayne Willmott, said the brand would be hard pressed to find a

more authentic endorsement.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Robert because hard work and creating a more sustainable future

are shared values. The fact that Robert’s been wearing our gear since he was the littlest conservationist

certainly points to him being able to talk about Hard Yakka with authority.

“Together we hope to inspire a whole new breed of legends.”

The partnership between Hard Yakka and Robert Irwin will see the release of a new episode in the “Hard

Yakka – Meet the Legends” video series.

Created by the team at Hard Yakka Australia, viewers are taken on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Australia

Zoo, highlighting the important work that the organisation does and the dedication of the people who work there. The episode will also provide insight into Irwin’s journey, his love for the ocean and surfing and his

passion for photography, which he uses to capture and share the beauty of the natural world.