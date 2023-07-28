Australian Podcast Awards Announce Judging Line Up & Deadline Extension

Selective focus of microphone used by young man and woman while recording podcast during interview and doing live broadcast in studio
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The Australian Podcast Awards (APAs) powered by iHeart, has announced its 2023 judging panel, which includes industry veterans and leading producers from Australia’s top media houses.

Due to the unprecedented number of entrants across the country, APA has announced an extended submission deadline of the 3rd of August. APAs have seen an abundance of entrants across all categories, celebrating the diversity of Australian podcasts in 2023.

This year, the 2023 APAs have seen an increase in entrants across the 30 award categories from Best New Podcast to Podcast of the Year and every genre-based category in between. The dedicated judging panel of industry experts will determine nominees from the provided category shortlists.

The judging panel consists of a range of industry heavyweights including head of audio at News Corp Australia, Del Fordham, director at Audible, Paul Horan, podcast content and partnership manager at Network 10/Paramount ANZ, Ali Aitken and podcast producer for the AFR, Lap Phan.  These judges are joined by over 40 additional APA judges looking to crown the best podcasts of 2023.

The APAs independent judging panel also unites talent from the nation’s leading podcast production houses and media publications including: ARN/ iHeartRadio, Bamby Media, ABC, Guardian Australia, SBS, Ethical Change Agency, Shoes Off Productions and university such as Murdoch University and University of New England.

Jennie Meynell, business lead, Australian Podcast Awards, said: “To see the wave of submissions from podcast creators and producers across Australia has been nothing short of spectacular. The growth of the APAs has only continued to confirm the exponential growth of the podcast industry within Australia. We’re looking forward to working with our incredible line-up of judges to shortlist the entries.”

Stephanie Coombes, podcast content director at ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Australia, said: “It’s exciting to be part of the world-class judging panel for this year’s Australian Podcast Awards. With Australia continuing to hold the title as the world’s largest podcast-listening nation, there is no better panel of judges than Australian industry professionals.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

australian podcast awards iHeart Radio

Latest News

The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh
  • Advertising

The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh

“Full sensory” experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has formed a new partnership with Take 3 for the Sea to help the charity on its brand transformation journey.   The collaboration will kick off with a brand refresh for Take 3 for the Sea, an Australia-based not-for-profit organisation which educates and promotes collective […]

IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts
  • Technology

IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts. Through the Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, IAS is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for the format. “YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level […]

DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication
  • Technology

DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication

DoubleVerify has expanded its media quality verification to YouTube Shorts, Masthead and In-feed Video formats. The tech is part of DoubleVerify’s quality solutions with Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners and helps advertisers on YouTube Shorts ensure their video ads are viewable, by a human being and are safe from fraud or invalid traffic. […]

New Balance Campaign A “Breakthrough” For In-Game Advertising
  • Technology

New Balance Campaign A “Breakthrough” For In-Game Advertising

An in-game advertising campaign for New Balance has “significantly increased” footfall to its stores in Australia, with the company saying it marked a “breakthrough” for the market. Working with digital ad firm Azerion, offline attribution and data shop Lifesight and independent agency Yakkazoo which implemented the campaign, New Balance saw impressive results from the in-game […]

FIFA+ Announced As Latest Global Addition To Samsung TV Plus
  • Media

FIFA+ Announced As Latest Global Addition To Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus expands its line-up of free sports channels with FIFA+ ahead of The Women’s World Cup  2023™. Today, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced that FIFA+ is the latest global addition to Samsung TV Plus as part of the continued growth of the brand’s free-access sports offering for Samsung customers. Samsung customers in Australia will now have access […]

Meta Sees Ad Revenue Jump By 12%
  • Technology

Meta Sees Ad Revenue Jump By 12%

Do you love reading about the world's richest people getting even more filthy rich? Get the dirt on Meta's numbers here.