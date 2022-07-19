Aussies Are Spending Billions A Year On Dating Thanks To Apps

Single Australians are breaking the bank to find love and are spending billions a year on dating.

New research has found that single Aussies spend $43bn a year on dating, compared to the $11.7bn spent five years ago.

So what has caused such a romance tax surge? Well, according to research conducted by ING, it’s all about dating apps. The research surveyed over 1,000 Australians and found more Australians are signing up for dating apps than ever before, and plenty of people are prepared to pay extra for perks, like being able to see who is swiping right on you.

The Daily Telegraph reported that ING’s head of daily banking Matt Bowen, said: “We’re spending more on love than ever before primarily because the use of dating apps has exploded.

“While some of the apps are free, you can easily be spending $50-$60 a month just to access contacts in the app.’’

The research also discovered that singles using dating apps were also prepared to spend more on a first date, on average, about $50 more.

Basically, Aussies that are serious about finding love are prepared to put their money where their heart is.