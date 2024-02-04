Aussie Rockers Not Immune As Swift Fever Spreads Through Triple M

With the imminent arrival of Taylor Swift to Australia for The Eras Tour, it’s fair to say that Swift fever has struck Down Under, and even our Aussie rockers are not immune.

Lead Image: Ian Moss (credit Robert Hambling)

In a special tribute to Swift, Triple M has collaborated with some of Australia’s preeminent rock artists who have covered some of her greatest hits for the exclusive and highly anticipated Triple M Versions.

In what is a legendary roll call of Aussie music greats, including Paul Kelly, Ian Moss, The Screaming Jets, Sarah McLeod, Diesel and Birds of Tokyo, the Triple M Versions are an extraordinary melding of quintessential Aussie rock with exceptional Taylor Swift songs.

Kicking off on Monday 5 February, with a new cover dropping each weekday until Wednesday 14 February, fans can catch the songs by tuning in to the Triple M Breakfast show in their local city or by streaming Triple M live on LiSTNR.

“Taking on the challenge of covering Taylor Swift’s banger We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together and fusing it with the sound of The Screaming Jets was a blast. Reimagining this song for Triple M was an unexpected start to 2024, but the outcome is something that our Triple M listeners can 100% get on board with,” said Dave Gleeson, host of Triple M Nights and lead singer of The Screaming Jets.

“The Triple M Versions are an outstanding collaboration of some of Australia’s best rock artists with some of the world’s most popular songs, resulting in something completely unique to Triple M and Australia. We are pumped to present these never-before-heard covers and join the celebrations of the Australian leg of Taylor Swift’s iconic tour,” said head of Triple M metro content, Matthew OReilly.

