Audio Agency Eardrum Taps Into Community Spirit For New CBAA Campaign

Audio specialist agency Eardrum has created a national radio campaign encouraging listeners to download the Community Radio Plus app.

The campaign’s central character is heard surprising individual listeners while they’re out and about, helping them download the app there and then.

“The campaign theme was born out of the one-to-one connection listeners have with their Community Radio station” said Ralph van Dijk (lead image), founding creative director of Eardrum. “It gave us an entertaining and versatile platform to highlight the many benefits of the app”.

The app allows users to tune in to over 330 stations, wherever they are, as well as other features such as program schedules, access to station podcasts and direct contact with the studio.

Andrew Morris, manager of online products and services at CBAA said, “Getting the buy-in from such a diverse range of stakeholders was essential and the Eardrum team has created a customisable campaign the stations have embraced, and listeners will no doubt enjoy”.

Listeners are being encouraged to share on social media the most unusual location they’ve accessed their station thanks to the app.

The Community Radio Plus app is available now on the App Store or Google Play.

CBAA Community Radio Plus – Launch