Arnott’s Launches Find The Golden Tim Tam Via Arc & The Neighbourhood

Arnott’s Tim Tam has launched a shopper marketing campaign using augmented reality (AR), giving consumers the chance to find the ‘Golden Tim Tam’ and win $5000.

The promotion lets consumers scan the QR code on their Tim Tam pack to open a 3D packet of biscuits via their smartphone and discover if they have the ‘Golden Tim Tam’.

Supported via on-pack and key shopper touch points, the campaign has been created by shopper marketing agency, Arc, as part of The Neighbourhood – the connected platform of Publicis Groupe agencies that works with The Arnott’s Group.

Rebecca Chan, marketing manager for Tim Tam said: “The ‘Golden Tim Tam’ has become an exciting part of the Tim Tam retail calendar that our customers are eager to take part in. This year, we’re looking forward to inviting participants to do so in a new and innovative way.”

Corinne Heffernan, general manager of Arc said: “Whilst there is no substitute for enjoying a real Tim Tam, using AR is a great way to bring the shopper experience to life and makes the discovery of the ‘Golden Tim Tam’ more exciting than ever before.”

Exclusive to Coles, consumers have the chance to discover a ‘Golden Tim Tam’ each week as well as win an $100 Coles gift voucher every hour until June 20.