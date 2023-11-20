Are You Judge Worthy? B&T Needs Your Expert Eye For All Our Awards!

As you’d be only too aware, B&T hosts its fair share of award ceremonies. But they’d be nothing without two things – agencies entering and, just as importantly, our expert judges!

And with a full deck planned again for 2024, once again we’re on the lookout for agency brains to adjudicate, judge and cut the wheat from the chaff (so to speak) from the avalanche of entries we receive for each event.

Are you impartial? Can you pick a performer from a phoney? Willing to give up your valuable time for nix all for the greater good of adland and society as a whole? Then B&T wants you as a judge.

To express your initial judging interest, simply fill in this easy doc with all your deets HERE and we’ll respond pronto.

Here’s all the events we’ve got planned for 2024 and any judging requirements in brackets.