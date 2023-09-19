Are Media Celebrates The Passage Of The $10 Billion Housing Australia Future Fund

Are Media has welcomed the passage of the Federal Government’s key housing policy, the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund, which represents the biggest investment in social and affordable housing in more than a decade.

The fund will now become law after a deal brokered with the Greens has seen an additional $1 billion added to the fund, which is designed to build 30,000 new and affordable social homes in its first five years, Are Media chief executive officer, Jane Huxley, said the passage of the legislation is a great day for Australia’s most vulnerable, particularly for women fleeing domestic violence and facing homelessness.

“Every day we hear from our readers about the struggles women, particularly those over 50, face finding a home after a marriage breaks down or they become victims of domestic violence,” she said.

“Over the past year we have been part of a nationwide coalition of community, women and housing groups fighting for a major boost for community and social housing.

“Our Unhoused campaign has seen more than 27 of Are Media’s omni-channel brands regularly creating content on homelessness and calling for Government action.

“Today I’m proud and pleased to say that because of the work of thousands of campaigners and a government that has recognised the growing homelessness crisis, the future for many Australians is just a little bit brighter,” Huxley said.

“And while this crisis is not going to be fixed overnight we are so pleased to see this significant step forward.

As part of the Unhoused campaign, Are Media in January announced it would contribute $1 million in pro bono advertising space across its portfolio of omni-channel brands to be shared among homelessness, family violence sectors and women’s organisations working to solve women’s homelessness.

Are Media announced the first three recipients of the foundation Youth Off the Streets, Housing All Australians, and Everybody’s Home who were each allocated $250,000 in advertising and creative support to feature in Are Media brands in 2023. Working with a coalition of the country’s leading housing organisations, Are Media’s “Unhoused” campaign was launched in 2022 to drive a significant increase in funding for safe homes for Australian women.

A petition for the campaign garnered more than 40,000 signatures, demanding governments boost funding for social and emergency housing nationally. Are Media also incorporated a strong government relations and marketing campaign, highlighting the increasing and often silent problem of homeless women nationwide.