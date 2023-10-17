Allianz Swim Club Recruits Howatson+Company

The first-of-its-kind program, delivered in partnership with AUSTSWIM and Masters Swimming Australia, has begun, with participants starting their first lessons.

Water is a way of life in Australia, yet research from Allianz Australia has revealed that 60 per cent of adults can’t swim or want to be more confident in the water. These statistics build on previous findings from Royal Life Saving Australia that 1 in 4 Aussie adults either can’t swim or are weak swimmers.

To help, Allianz has partnered with Howatson+Company, AUSTSWIM and Masters Swimming Australia to create Allianz Swim Club, a free learn-to-swim program designed for adults who have faced years of fear, embarrassment or even trauma over the water.

“Our new ‘Ready’ brand platform is about giving Australians the confidence to enjoy the best of what life has to offer. Allianz Swim Club delivers on that promise by offering free lessons in a fun and non-judgmental environment to help these Australians become more confident in the water and feel ready to enjoy the Australian summer” said Gemma Cadwallader, head of Allianz brand and consumer marketing.

“As a brand synonymous with sport, from our stadiums to our Olympic and Paralympic sponsorships, this exciting new program is a chance to support the broader Australian community, not just elite athletes”.

“Unlike ordinary swim classes, each lesson is designed to give participants both physical and emotional skills, a supportive community to learn with, and pride about learning late in life. With over 800 lessons generously donated by Allianz Australia, we believe this is going to make a genuine impact to thousands of Australians’ lives. Especially as summer approaches” Bradley Low, CEO of AUSTSWIM said.

Recruitment for the club opened on July 25th, with an integrated campaign across TV, social and OOH – including films shot by director Grant Sputore (Scoundrel), and PR support from Olympic champions Cate Campbell and Owen Wright. This led to over 8000 sign-ups in just two weeks, with over 181 pieces of national coverage.

“While a lot of us have core memories of splashing about in pools or at the beach – many others have memories of watching on from the side-lines. To be able to help people overcome their fears or embarrassment has been a humbling experience. And to do it at scale, with incredible partners, makes it even more rewarding” said Gavin Chimes, executive creative director at Howatson+Company.

Allianz Swim Club’s first 8-week program has begun with lessons underway in 15 pools across 5 states.