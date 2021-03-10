All The Pics From smrtr’s Launch
Last week B&T was proud to present smrtr’s special event ‘Analytic Targeting In A Cookieless World’.
This event was moderated by David Hovenden, CEO and Co-Founder of B&T with panellists Boris Guennewig, Co-Founder and CTO of smrtr, Steve Millward, General Manager, smrtr, Willie Pang, CEO of MediaCom, Nicole McInnes, Director – Marketing & Commerical of WW & Emma Jensen, Head of Go-to-Market, Optus.
Please feast your eyes on all the images from the day. Plus, if you want to watch the full panel session you can catch it below.
Good SEO Will Revolutionise Your Online Business: Here’s How
It used to be said "never leave the house without clean underpants". However, the modern equivalent is now good SEO.
Preparing For The Present: Retail Marketing Priorities For 2021
In this guest post, Adam Ioakim (pictured below), managing director at APAC Emarsys, says marketers need not predict the future when so many of the learnings are right there in front of us all… Last year was a watershed year for marketers, with half a decade worth of e-commerce growth occurring in less than a […]
Why It’s Up To Employees To Draw The Line Between Work & Home
Colin D Ellis (main photo) is a culture change expert and international speaker. His latest book is Culture Hacks: 26 Ideas to Transform the Way You Work is out now. In this guest post he says working from home is now the norm and that brings with it both benefits and challenges… Remember those days […]
Iconic Aussie Consumer Research Firm Fifth Dimension Turns Fifteen
Headed by Lyndall Spooner, Fifth Dimension is a global success story that has built an enviable reputation, an extraordinary suite of clients and won a huge amount of awards. Despite COVID wreaking havoc, Fifth Dimension has continued to soar and grow through 2020 and celebrates 15 years of business this year.
Brisbane Economic Development Agency Launches Domestic Campaign, Via VMLY&R
Brisbane Economic Development Agency has launched a new campaign officially welcoming interstate visitors back to Brisbane. With borders now open to Queensland’s southern neighbours, the ‘Brisbane. Even Better With You.’ campaign invites visitors from New South Wales and Victoria back to Brisbane for the first time since COVID-19 hit to reconnect with loved ones and […]
Nick Bell Teams Up With Lisa Teh To Launch Online Global Mentoring Platform
There's no denying a good mentor can really boost career success. Being a backstabbing, conniving arsehole also helps.
Deepend Group Extends Data Analytics Capabilities With Performance Lead Hire
Deepend announces new performance lead hire who vows to lead with his performances as per the KPIs in his contract.
Emotive Snares DDB’s Rhian Mason As New Head of Content Distribution
Rhian Mason quits DDB for content role at Emotive, as mystery vomit appears in office pot plant following leaving party.
Today’s Ally Langdon Mistakenly Infers The Ailing Prince Philip “Is In Jail”
The Queen thinking Henry VIII had the right idea after family members continue to prove bitter disappointments.
OpenX And LiveRamp Expand Partnership
OpenX sounds like Elon Musk's rockets that keep exploding on lift-off, but as you'll read, it's far less combustible.
Thinkerbell & NRMA Unveils Mental Support Initiative For People Affected By The Bushfires
It may be March 2021, but here's another reminder of how utterly crap the previous year truly was.
Catalano Ups His Stake In Prime Media
Antony 'The Cat' Catalano ups his stake in Prime. Insists he only uses 'The Cat' to scare enemies, prefers Ant or Tony.
Nike Partners With Melbourne Marathon Festival As Iconic Running Event Returns For 2021
B&T would sign-up to the Melbourne Marathon but we don't want to risk being struck by lightning or attacked by a bear.
“Many Lessons In This One!” Burger King Forced To Delete & Apologise For ‘Women Belong In The Kitchen’ Advert
There are many lessons to be had in this Burger King fiasco, the number one being "going woke can send you broke!"
Hungry Jack’s Adds Apple Pay To Online Ordering
Hungry Jack’s says Apple Pay's a "more private way to pay", adds your burgeoning muffin tops will be the give away.
Domain Encourages Aussies To Explore A New Life In Autumn Campaign Via M&C Saatchi
One of the more cathartic things in searching for property is wasting your entire Saturday to realise how poor you are.
Mikaela Crimmins Promoted To Head Of Strategy At Orchard
Mikaela Crimmins named Orchard's head of strategy and new favourite for inter-office Dungeons & Dragons tournament.
Glaucoma Australia Launches New ‘Treat Your Eyes’ Campaign For World Glaucoma Week 2021
B&T foolishly shops for overripe avocados after misreading the news about World Glaucoma Week.
“Women Coming Into Their Careers Now Are Already Breaking Perceptions”: AKQA MD Alisia Muscat Reflects On Her Time As A Woman Leading Tech
B&T chats with the always wise AKQA MD, Alisia Muscat. Sadly we didn't move onto the topic of sherries or liqueurs.
Pedigree Celebrates Small Dog Heroics In Witty Comic Book Campaign
New Pedigree ad celebrates smaller dogs. But hopefully not those annoying yappy ones who are always biting your ankles.
Tuesday TV Wrap: Nine Jumps On The Royal Bandwagon
Nine's 'Crown In Crisis' last night felt like eating fridge leftovers that had gone a little soggy, a little congealed.
Piers Morgan Quits Good Morning Britain After Storming Off Set
B&T can't see Piers Morgan being unemployed for long such is media's demand for pompous, opinionated middle-aged men.
GroupM Taps PubMatic As Preferred SSP
GroupM taps PubMatic as preferred SSP. Sadly, B&T has no idea who the untapped and unpreferred SSPs were, however.
“The Future Of Our Industry Lies In Collaboration”: How Ad Tech Can Come Together Without Cookies
As the saying goes, "there's no 'I' in team". There are several in 'advertising industry' however.
Mark Zuckerberg Says Realistic Avatars Will Be The Future Of VR For Facebook
Here's good news for the single and desperately alone, Facebook wants you to date an avatar of yourself!
National Indigenous Television Appoints Jack Latimore Managing Editor Of NITV Digital
NITV has announced that Jack Latimore, acclaimed writer and journalist, and proud Birpai man with family ties to Thungutti and Gumbaynggirr/Bundjalung nations, has been appointed Managing Editor of their digital offering. Latimore has been acting in the position since last December. Before that, he was Digital Editor at NITV. His promotion sees his remit expand […]
5,000 Votes Later, These Are Your Top Five 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Awards Nominees
B&T's server barely coped with yesterday's announcement of People's Choice. Well, we doubt it was that cloud article.
Are Media Launches TRENDtalks, A Category Insight Series For Marketers
Magazine publisher Are Media continue to unveil a raft of initiatives that have little to do with publishing magazines.
Verizon Promotes Simon Wheeler to Senior Director Of Content
Verizon Media has promoted Simon Wheeler to senior director of content, following significant growth of Verizon Media’s Australian media brands. Under his new regional remit, Wheeler will lead editorial strategy in English-language regions, including Australia, India and South-East Asia. Editorial teams in India and across South East Asia will now report into Wheeler under the […]
Spirit Super Appoints Common Ventures As Creative Partner
Nothing says "I'll be working until I'm 107" quite like opening the latest super statement in the mail, does it.