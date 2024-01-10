Albo Wants To Take A Bite Out Of Supermarket Price Mark-Ups

Albo Wants To Take A Bite Out Of Supermarket Price Mark-Ups
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



Anthony Albanese has appointed Dr Craig Emerson to lead a review of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct amidst fury that Australia’s big supermarkets are price-gouging and not passing on savings to consumers.

“Our farmers are providing produce at cheaper levels, but that isn’t being passed on to consumers and it’s not good enough,” Albanese said on Sky News on Tuesday night. Federal Labor is also looking to make cost of living relief its main policy ahead of the next election.

Emerson, who served as competition, trade and small business minister in the Rudd and Gillard governments, will lead a review of the Code and seek to establish whether the current voluntary industry-led regulatory scheme is fit for purpose and whether stricter government mandates should be introduced.

“We have been clear – if the price for meat and fruit and vegetables is going down at the farm gate then families should be seeing cheaper prices on supermarket shelves too,” said the Prime Minister.

“Supermarkets have a duty to make sure they’re providing affordable options for all Australians, especially when they’re making savings on their own costs.

“If there are further steps that are needed then the government will not hesitate to take action,” he added.

Earlier this week, the Coalition accused the major supermarkets of adding “extraordinary” retail mark-ups on the food they purchase from suppliers.

With Woolies and Coles locked in an eternal price battle, the news of the review will doubtless be good news for Aldi, which has positioned itself as the cheaper alternative for a while.

Nationals leader David Littleproud this week labelled Coles and Woolworths the “worst corporate citizens in this country” and called for the ACCC to launch an investigation into alleged price gouging.

Littleproud pointed to cattle prices dropping by between 60 and 70 per cent in June but supermarket beef prices only fell eight per cent. Melon producers, he added, were being paid $1.50 per kilo but shoppers were being charged more than $5 per kilo.

Woolworths said in December that prices for its meat, fruit and vegetable categories were falling. The grocer also said that Australian food and grocery inflation was lower than headline inflation.

“We are very aware of the pressures facing many Australian families,” Woolworths Group chief executive Brad Banducci said at the time.

Coles said last month that fresh food sold at its stores had experienced deflation of 2.3 per cent during the July-September quarter and that the company was “always exploring ways to reduce prices on the products we sell”.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Aldi Coles Woolworths

Latest News

eSafety Commissioner Slams Twitter/X For Creating “Perfect Storm” For Online Hate
  • Technology

eSafety Commissioner Slams Twitter/X For Creating “Perfect Storm” For Online Hate

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, haemorrhaged staff safety from its global trust and safety team and reinstated more than 6,100 Australian accounts since Elon Musk’s (pictured) takeover. The news follows the company submitting detailed information on its travails over the last year to Australia’s eSafety Commissioner. It had only previously given […]

Sunrise Host Katie Brown Reveals Gruelling Schedule Including 3 HOURS Of Sleep!
  • Media

Sunrise Host Katie Brown Reveals Gruelling Schedule Including 3 HOURS Of Sleep!

Have you ever dreamed of being a morning breakfast host? Well, you might change your mind once you’ve seen a day in the life of Sunrise Host Katie Brown (which included a meagre 3 HOURS sleep)! The Channel Seven presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday to give insight into the realities of working on breakfast […]

Hilton Melbourne Launches Rooftop Pickleball Court Activation Ahead Of Australian Open
  • Media

Hilton Melbourne Launches Rooftop Pickleball Court Activation Ahead Of Australian Open

Ahead of the Asutralian Open, Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street (HMLQS) has become the first in Melbourne’s CBD to offer a rooftop Pickleball Court. Popping up from 12 – 28 January, HMLQS has partnered with Game4Padel to offer hotel guests and the general public the chance to play a match of pickleball against a backdrop […]

Teenager sending email from smart phone in her bed, Typing text message on smartphone. young cell phone addict teen awake at night in bed using smartphone for chatting
  • Technology

IAS: Parents Overwhelmingly Believe That Advertisers & Publishers Should Operate Responsibly

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has released a new whitepaper, finding that parents overwhelmingly believe that publishers should be concerned about the well-being of their audience and that brands have a moral imperative to advertise responsibly. The new whitepaper ‘The Rise of Responsible Media’ surveyed some 1,500 parents in partnership with MAGNA Media Trials and gathered […]

Melbourne Australia - January 23, 2015: People queue in front of Rod Laver Area entrance for Australian Open tennis.
  • Technology

Magnite Serves Up Programmatic Advertising For Tennis Australia

Magnite’s Demand Manager has been chosen by Tennis Australia as its prebid header bidding wrapper solution. Tennis Australia will use Magnite’s DV+ platform and solely implement Demand Manager as its wrapper solution to monetise its display and mobile inventory programmatically for the first time and ahead of the Australian Open. Tennis Australia is the governing […]

Close-up of female hand holding full cutlery basket with clean knife, fork, whisk. Loading to, empty out or unloading from open automatic dishwasher machine with clean utensils in home kitchen
  • Marketing

Finish & Rural Aid Celebrate 5 Years Of Water Saving

In 2024, Finish will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its #FinishWaterWaste initiative. This milestone underscores Finish’s dedication to water conservation and its ongoing support for Australian farmers in collaboration with Rural Aid, Australia’s most trusted rural charity. A crucial part of the #FinishWaterWaste initiative is empowering Aussies to save water through simple behaviour changes. Finish […]

Albany wind farm at sunset, Western Australia
  • Campaigns

Pacific Blue To Power Australian Open 2024 With 100% Renewable Energy

100 per cent renewable energy generator and retailer Pacific Blue will power the upcoming Australian Open as the Official Renewable Energy Partner of the Australian Open and Tennis Australia in 2024. The partnership will see Pacific Blue supply all of the Australian Open’s electricity needs at Melbourne Park with 100 per cent renewable energy generated from […]