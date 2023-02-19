ALDI & BMF Team Up For Another Gem Of A Campaign

ALDI Australia has today launched its first new brand campaign for 2023, “Shop ALDI First”. The nationwide campaign, created with BMF, aims to reframe the role ALDI plays in shoppers’ weekly supermarket routines, positioning itself as the first shop for all Aussie’s grocery needs.

“The new year is often a time for being more mindful and intentional in setting new routines,” said Jenny Melhuish, marketing director at ALDI Australia. “It makes sense to shop with ALDI first when a basket of groceries is considerably cheaper than at other supermarkets. Post-Christmas and holiday spending, we think Australians should rethink their habits to easily save themselves serious cash,” she said

“We know consumer shopping habits are such that few people only shop at one place. You might have a particular bakery that you get a croissant from in the mornings, or you might need smoked herring paste for a very specific recipe. But true savings are made when you make ALDI your first shop. It’s about creating new habits in 2023, that we are sure will save Australians cold, hard-earned, cash,” Melhuish continued.

The campaign launches alongside new research revealing that almost half of Aussies (45 per cent) chose their supermarket based on their parents’ brand of choice despite the savings they may be missing out on elsewhere. More than three quarters of Australians (78 per cent) have changed their grocery shopping habits in the last twelve months, and one in five (21 per cent) are considering changing where they shop to save money in the next year.

The campaign launches across a range of media channels, including TV, BVOD, OLV, OOH, print, radio, digital, and social. The campaign reinforces ALDI’s commitment to providing the highest quality products at unbeatable prices, and encourages shoppers to experience the benefits of starting their weekly shopping at ALDI.

