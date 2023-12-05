Albo To Establish Copyright & AI Reference Group To Help Protect Creative Industries

Albo To Establish Copyright & AI Reference Group To Help Protect Creative Industries
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



The Albanese government is set to create a copyright and AI reference group to help protect the creative, media and technology sectors (amongst others) from potential AI threats.

Yesterday, attorney-general Mark Dreyfus (pictured) announced the introduction of the group, saying that it would serve as a “standing mechanism for ongoing engagement with stakeholders”.

In particular, the group is set to focus on the material used to train AI models, transparency of inputs and outputs, the use of AI to create imitative works and whether and when AI-generated works should receive copyright protection.

“Engagement with a broad range of stakeholders and sectors will help Australia harness AI opportunities, while continuing to support the vitality of our creative sector,” said Dreyfus in a statement.

“The reference group will complement other AI-related Government initiatives, including the work being led by the Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic on the safe and responsible use of AI.

“The establishment of the group is an outcome of the series of roundtables on copyright that I initiated this year. I was pleased to host a fourth and final roundtable yesterday and thank everyone who has participated throughout 2023.

“The roundtables have enabled the Albanese Government to hear from more than 50 peak bodies and other organisations about copyright reform issues, and I look forward to continuing discussions on AI through the reference group,” he added.

A spokesperson for Dreyfus said that the government is yet to decide on the size and shape of the group.

During the roundtables, copyright owners argued that need for “greater transparency around how copyright materials are being used by AI developers and users in order to better understand whether infringement is occurring”.

Considering that AI is already being put to use within Australia’s creative agencies, this reference group comes at an important juncture for the sector.




Please login with linkedin to comment

AI Mark Dreyfus

Latest News

Boomtown’s Final Masterclass Of 2023 Attended By Almost 100 Media Reps
  • Media

Boomtown’s Final Masterclass Of 2023 Attended By Almost 100 Media Reps

Don’t treat regional media as a charity, but a real growth opportunity: That’s the message from Boomtown’s final masterclass of 2023, attended by almost 100 media industry representatives from across the nation. The masterclass was part of a series of educational sessions, delivered by Boomtown, the media collective championing advertising in regional Australia. The sessions […]

GTA VI Trailer Smashes YouTube Viewership Records
  • Media

GTA VI Trailer Smashes YouTube Viewership Records

The trailer for Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI has demolished YouTube viewership records for the most-watched non-music video in 24 hours. At the time of writing, the trailer has amassed 93 million views. YouTuber Mr Beast previously held the record for the most-watched vid in 24 hours for his “$1 vs $100,000,000 House” video […]

a data analyst using technology AI for working tool for data analysis Chatbot Chat with AI, using technology smart robot AI, artificial intelligence to generate something or Help solve work problems.
  • Advertising

Introducing Yahoo Blueprint: A New AI-powered Suite For Better Ad Performance & Optimisation

Yahoo Advertising has launched Yahoo Blueprint, a central AI suite that powers performance-based solutions within the Yahoo DSP. Fuelled by over 335 million logged in Yahoo users globally, Yahoo Blueprint enhances decisioning, makes AI more accessible, and serves as a results-driven guide throughout the campaign lifecycle to deliver better outcomes for advertisers. This new AI […]

Publicis Sapient Announces Launch Of PS Hummingbird, Expanding Its Generative AI And Cloud Capabilities With Microsoft
  • Technology

Publicis Sapient Announces Launch Of PS Hummingbird, Expanding Its Generative AI And Cloud Capabilities With Microsoft

Publicis Sapient, a digital business transformation company, today announced the launch of a new joint venture with Tquila called PS Hummingbird. Lead image: Nigel Vaz CEO of Publicis Sapient The partnership with Tquila, with whom Publicis Sapient has collaborated on several other ventures, will extend Publicis Sapient’s generative AI offerings powered by Microsoft Azure, Microsoft […]