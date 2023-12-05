Albo To Establish Copyright & AI Reference Group To Help Protect Creative Industries

The Albanese government is set to create a copyright and AI reference group to help protect the creative, media and technology sectors (amongst others) from potential AI threats.

Yesterday, attorney-general Mark Dreyfus (pictured) announced the introduction of the group, saying that it would serve as a “standing mechanism for ongoing engagement with stakeholders”.

In particular, the group is set to focus on the material used to train AI models, transparency of inputs and outputs, the use of AI to create imitative works and whether and when AI-generated works should receive copyright protection.

“Engagement with a broad range of stakeholders and sectors will help Australia harness AI opportunities, while continuing to support the vitality of our creative sector,” said Dreyfus in a statement.

“The reference group will complement other AI-related Government initiatives, including the work being led by the Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic on the safe and responsible use of AI.

“The establishment of the group is an outcome of the series of roundtables on copyright that I initiated this year. I was pleased to host a fourth and final roundtable yesterday and thank everyone who has participated throughout 2023.

“The roundtables have enabled the Albanese Government to hear from more than 50 peak bodies and other organisations about copyright reform issues, and I look forward to continuing discussions on AI through the reference group,” he added.

A spokesperson for Dreyfus said that the government is yet to decide on the size and shape of the group.

During the roundtables, copyright owners argued that need for “greater transparency around how copyright materials are being used by AI developers and users in order to better understand whether infringement is occurring”.

Considering that AI is already being put to use within Australia’s creative agencies, this reference group comes at an important juncture for the sector.