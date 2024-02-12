Akcelo Appointed Creative Agency For SPC Global

Brand experience and innovation company Akcelo has been appointed as the creative agency for the Australian FMCG business SPC Global.

Akcelo will lead strategy, creative and design across the key brand portfolio including SPC, Goulburn Valley and Ardmona.

This partnership follows on from Akcelo’s work to help launch the SPC brand Street Eats last year, with new strategy and packaging work already commenced across a number of brands.

“It’s a really exciting time for SPC, and we have big goals in play for 2024. Akcelo understands our business, our challenges and opportunities. They translate these needs into bold and brilliant work – that’s their secret sauce. We’re confident that Akcelo’s innovative approach and big thinking will help us to take SPC into its next exciting phase,” said Peta Allsopp, chief marketing officer at SPC.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that SPC is an iconic Aussie brand, and we’re all tremendously excited they’ve put their faith in Akcelo to help spearhead their ambitious growth plans. We’re looking forward to bringing the benefits of a truly modern approach to marketing some of Australia’s favourite products and connecting them with a whole new generation of consumers,” said Jon Kenyon, managing partner Melbourne at Akcelo.

“This is a portfolio of incredible brands with a history of putting category-defining work to market. The creative ambition is high at SPC, and the opportunities for innovation are endless. We can’t wait to get started,” said Aden Hepburn, CEO at Akcelo.