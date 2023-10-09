Adobe MAX And Making A Difference To Non Profits
It’s Monday afternoon in down town LA and B&T is on the ground to cover the World’s biggest creativity conference, with some 10,000 attendees from around the world expected to come together to discuss the state of creativity in 2023 and beyond.
In what has been a dark few days for hope for the globe with the awful situation in the Middle East escalating at pace, it was nice to sneak into a pre-conference session showcasing the work Adobe is doing the non-profit sector.
Among the speakers was Albert Manero, the president of Limbitless Solutions, a non profit organisation that partners with Adobe to help children with limb differences. From personalised designs for bionic arms, to training games and marketing content, they use Adobe Creative Cloud to empower “Bionic Kids” with self-confidence.
It was a beautiful reminder that there’s a lot of good people (and organisations) in the world striving to make this world a much better place. God knows we need all the help we can get!
Stay tuned for loads more updates from Adobe Max when the conference kicks off in earnest tomorrow.
