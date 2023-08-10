ADMA Adds New Speakers For Upcoming Global Forum

The next round of speakers for the Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising’s (ADMA) flagship event Global Forum have been unveiled, with leading thinkers from Microsoft, Meta,Transhuman and Deloitte added to the lineup for the conference in Sydney on August 24.

Joining globally renowned experts Scott Galloway and Mark Ritson, marketing Professor & founder of Mini MBA, are a string of influential thinkers, with Transhuman CEO Amanda Johnstone set to open the conference with a keynote address looking at the Attention Economy and AI.

Also announced among the influential list of speakers for the event, held on Thursday, August 24 at Doltone House, Jones Bay Wharf, Sydney, are:

Melissa Hopkins (lead image), chief marketing and audience officer, Seven West Media on marketing lessons from the Optus data breach;

Frank Body co-founder & CMO Jess Hatzis, will provide insights on how to understand the role of brand in generating demand and the success she has had building a brand which punches above its weight;

Kellie Nuttal, lead partner – AI, Deloitte, Australia; Sarah Carney, CTO for Commercial Enterprise, Microsoft and Naomi Shepherd, Group Industry Director at Meta on a panel looking at the practical impact of Generative AI;

A panel featuring some of Australia’s leading privacy experts, Sarla Fernando, director of regulatory & advocacy, ADMA; Jo Boundy – CMO, Commonwealth Bank; Andrew Francis, assistant director, ACCC and Peter Leonard, principal and director at data will delve into the emerging ‘Four Ds’ of compliance: Data Privacy; Dark Patterns; Digital Platforms and Decision Making (AI vs. Human). They’ll explore how these are currently challenging marketers, lawyers, and regulators.

Former The Iconic CMO Alexander Meyer presents his lessons on how tough times don’t last, but tough marketers do, focused on understanding and adapting to your unique business contexts.

ADMA CEO Andrea Martens, commented: “With big changes sweeping through the industry on many fronts it is more important than ever to create opportunities for frank and challenging discussions with each other. I’m incredibly proud of this year’s line-up for the Global Forum, they are a group of proven pioneers who will help expand people’s thinking and help elevate marketing as a discipline in Australia.”

Attendees can expect an engaging program featuring keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, and ample networking opportunities, all designed to empower professionals with practical strategies and forward-thinking ideas.

Major sponsors include Nine, Meta, Seven West Media, Acoustic, iProspect, and Optimizely. Capacity is limited at the venue, and there will be a livestream for those unable to attend in person.