Adland Legend John Singleton Splurges On $16m Central Coast Pad

Details have emerged of John ‘Singo’ Singleton’s (pictured) $15.85 million purchase of a sprawling new abode on the Killcare Heights in the Central Coast.

Singo started as a mail boy in the Sydney office of J. Walter Thompson in 1958 and rose quickly through the industry, launching two agencies himself and working on the political campaigns for former prime minister Bob Hawke.

His new 2.75-hectare house, Panamuna Pavilion, was initially on the market in 2020 for $10 million according to RealEstate.com.au. He will share the lavish pad with his seventh wife Sarah Warry, whom he met less than a year ago after she introduced herself at his Railway Hotel in Gosford.

Singleton has been married seven times and also had a long string of girlfriends. It started with Margaret Wall when they met in 1958 as teenagers at a Saturday night church dance in Ashfield, according to the biography written by Gerald Stone, appropriately titled Singo: Mates, Wives, Triumphs, Disasters.