Adidas Releases Epic Icelandic Film Starring Stephen Graham For Spezial Pre-Spring 2023 Campaign

Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
Adidas has released an epic film set in Iceland and starring This Is England actor Stephen Graham to promote its limited edition Spezial Pre-Spring 2023 collection.

Produced by London-based creative consultancy, &SON, the film shows Graham wearing items from the upcoming collection and talking to Icelandic film director Friðrik Þór Friðriksson and composer Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson, who also produced the music for the film.

Adidas’ Spezial collections typically reference the British football terrace culture of the 1970s and 1980s and is put together by Gary Aspden, who has served as a design consultant for the German sportswear brand. Aspden also directed the film.

You can watch the full film here.

The collection will release on 10 February from specialist stockists and retailers.

