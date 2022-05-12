Adelaide Marketing Agency Refuel Creative Launches Into The US Market

Refuel Creative, a growing Adelaide marketing agency, is entering the United States market with the launch of a new US subsidiary. Through Refuel Creative LLC, Refuel is exporting Australian expertise into the United States, and offering advice to Australian companies looking to take their first steps into international markets.

Based in Port Adelaide, Refuel has been helping Australian clients with digital marketing since 2017. However, despite being based in Adelaide, Refuel’s largest growth market over the last 2 years has been the US. International agencies are looking to Australian marketing companies such as Refuel to provide the missing pieces in their digital jigsaw.

COVID-19 ushered in a new age of remote work. As a result, this has led businesses to look for the best support available, not necessarily just the best provider in their local area. This led to increased demand for Refuel’s expertise and services globally.

In order to capitalise on this growth in the US, Refuel has launched a new US subsidiary, Refuel Creative LLC, and brought Justin Weyant onboard as our first US based Business Development Representative.

Now that Refuel has an official presence in the US, the Port Adelaide based agency can bring even more Australian flare to the US market.

Speaking on Refuel’s international expansion, Refuel creative founder and CEO, Ryan Jones said:

“I’m extremely excited and proud to see Refuel grow from an Adelaide agency to an international company. It allows us to provide the best experience and results for our US clients, plus is an advantage for our Australian clients when they are looking to enter the US and other foreign markets.”

“When I started Refuel, I saw the combination of marketing know-how and technology expertise as our competitive advantage. Over the last 5 years, this has proven to be a unique point of difference, and has proven to be our catalyst into the US market.”

Refuel’s US expansion means more than just more clients for Refuel. With this experience, Refuel can share the experience gained in this process with Australian clients who want to follow a similar path. Refuel is able to offer valuable advice and connections to those Australian clients looking to export to overseas markets, as well as to clients in overseas markets like the US who want to enter the Australian market.