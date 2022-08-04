Ad Featuring A Woman Trying To Have Intercourse With A Garlic Humanoid Enrages Entire Nation

An ad featuring a woman getting amorous with a garlic-headed humanoid is causing outrage in South Korea for being, well, too horny.

The spot’s the work of garlic firm Hongseong and, although its all in Korean, appears to show a woman attempting to instigate intercourse with the ubiquitous root crop flavouring. The ad finishes with two garlic cloves that are clearly meant to represent testicles.

The ad’s been playing on digital billboards in Seoul and Daejon, however it’s since been pulled after South Korean farmers opposed it for “sexually objectifying” garlic.

The Korean Peasants League and the Korean Women Peasants Association both provided a statement that requested punishments for the ad’s creators asking for “steps on how to prevent similar incidents” and asking for an apology.

In a statement the two bodies said: “We can’t repress our astonishment. The video offended the people who watched it and dealt a big blow to the image of the agricultural product that farmers have laboriously grown.”

The Associated Press has since published a translation of the ad which is apparently a parody of the 2004 movie Once Upon A Time In High School where a woman who is garlic-infatuated describes her aromatic lover as “hard” and “very thick”.

Enjoy the total nonsense below. But again, it’s all in Korean.