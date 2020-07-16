Acast Marketplace Adds Virtual Storefront
Acast Marketplace now has a virtual storefront.
Advertisers can browse Acast’s global inventory of thousands of monetizable podcasts, and use search criteria to filter a list of shows that best fit their brief and budget.
Filters include audience demographics such as age, gender and language, podcast subject categories, and more — and, once selected, the advertiser will work with Acast’s experienced sales team to bring that selection to life through an ad or sponsorship campaign.
Over the past six years, Acast has run generated nearly $100 million in revenue for podcasters around the world, running hugely successful ad and sponsorship campaigns for more than 3,000 brands.
Acast Marketplace, launched in February as the home of podcast buying globally, giving advertisers access to the world’s best podcasts, the most talented creators, and the most engaged listeners — across any and every podcast listening platform.
And, with this new storefront, the journey from enquiry to campaign execution is simpler than ever. Advertisers can, for the first time, see Acast’s vast network of podcasts in one place, getting closer to the shows that reach their target audiences — wherever and whenever they listen.
This is the next step in the evolution of Acast Marketplace, with more to follow in the months to come — including expansion into more languages, and the development of a completely self-serve buying and booking platform for advertisers.
Acast managing director for Australia and New Zealand Henrik Isaksson said: “Acast has seen four consecutive record months for podcast consumption in Australia, hitting nearly 30 million listens for the first time last month.”
“This new access point into the Acast Marketplace will help us connect even more advertisers with podcasts, as well as attracting and educating new brands in podcast advertising — which in turn will drive more revenue for our creators.
“Creating ease of access will help drive more revenue into podcasting which is something that we believe will help grow the industry. “It’s a digital extension of the incredible work our sales team does on our podcasters’ behalf every single day, helping advertisers understand the breadth and depth of Acast’s content and the unique audiences our shows can reach.”
