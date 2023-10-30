A New Wave As tide.pr Turns Five

tide.pr has rebranded as Tide Communications in celebration of the group’s fifth birthday.

Pictured above: Tide Communications team.

In early January 2023, Tide’s leadership team and key stakeholders decided that it was time for the business to level up. Practically, this translated to a nationalisation growth strategy (Sydney and Brisbane as the immediate focus), refined internal processes, extended services (content, brand and events) and finally, a fresh brand.

This ‘new wave’ of Tide symbolises the agency’s significant expansion across clientele, service capabilities and resourcing. “Our five-year anniversary felt like the right time to re-evaluate where we’ve been, where we are now and where we’re going. Our name no longer represented who we were or what we could offer,” said managing director at Tide, Stacey McArdle.

“Beyond PR, we work with a cross-section of clients on influencer marketing, content creation, events and activations and connect them with our content and digital marketing partners as and when needed. It was clear to us that we had outgrown our branding and needed to flip the script and do what we do best, for ourselves – PR,” McArdle said.

This new look and feel marks only the beginning of the Tide’s growth strategy, with plenty more to be revealed in 2024 and beyond. “Winning Boutique PR Agency of the Year in 2022 really showed us that we were on to something exciting. Ever since, we’ve experienced significant revenue growth, close to 100% client retention and the joy of big new, national client wins. We feel confident that we have both the team, backing, capabilities and strategic vision to reach greater heights in 2024 and beyond,” said McArdle.

This expansion is in step with Tide’s parent company, Hardie Grant Media, who in recent years acquired Reload Media (digital marketing agency), solidifying its full-service marketing offering. Already home to independent marketing agencies including content agency, Heads & Tales, Tide (PR and Communications) and Sherpa (content creation and production), Hardie Grant Media has created a marketing network of specialist businesses who are all independent yet fully integrated. This means clients have the security of engaging with a big business but also reap the benefits of agility and freedom of creativity that only an independent can foster.