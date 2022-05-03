“A Little Defensive!” Steve Price Gets Roused On By Chrissie Swan & Peter Helliar

The Project hosts got into a fiery exchange about the upcoming—election and Gen Z on Monday Night.

It all kicked off when The Project aired content that shared what Gen Z find important in the upcoming election.

Their concerns were pretty expected, global warming and housing affordability. You know, the stuff that impacts everyone’s daily lives.

However, Steve Price was having none of it.

On the show this evening, we spoke to a group of 18-24-year-olds about what they find important in this election. It led to a debate on the panel around whether this generation is 'too entitled'. #TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/GFZblPVhUG — The Project (@theprojecttv) May 2, 2022

Price responded, “They’ve got to realise they are a fortunate generation.

“They’ve grown up in a country that’s safe, that’s prosperous, they’ve got a pretty good chance of getting a job because they’ve had a free university education.”

However, Peter Helliar and Chrissie Swan weren’t having any of it.

Helliar said: “On a planet that’s being torched, and they won’t own their own home?”

Price responded, telling Helliar he was being a “bit cynical.”

Swan jumped in and said: “Who’s had a free university education?”

Price responded with, “Well, they’ve got a HECS debt.”

“That’s not free; yours was free.” Swan retorted.

Helliar said: “I think they were being very open-minded and pretty fare. I think you’re being a little defensive.”

Price was clearly outnumbered, but surely we can all agree that navigating your teens and 20s while also dealing with the impacts of global warming is not easy.