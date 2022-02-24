“A Bit Of Jealously There!” King Kyle Responds To Being Banned From Wil Anderson’s Podcast

Comedian and Gruen Transfer King, Wil Anderson recently admitted he doesn’t want Kyle Sandilands on his podcast Wilosophy and naturally King Kyle has responded.

Wil Anderson is rarely in the news for anything other than how bloody addictive Gruen Transfer is! But he is now making the rounds because news.com.au reported that in an interview with I’ve Got News For You Podcast, Anderson dived into why he has never had Sandilands’ on his long-form podcast.

Anderson explained why he was selective with his guests and why he in particular wouldn’t ask Sandilands’ on the podcast.

According, to news.com.au, Anderson said: “I love that I can ask whatever questions that I want to ask and talk about whatever it is that I want to talk about and have whoever on that I want to have on.

“If you’re interviewing someone who has an agenda, and you’re just asking them questions, you become a platform for elevating those ideas and spreading those ideas more widely. Because if you can’t interrogate them ruthlessly … it doesn’t work just for the interviewer to have no agenda.”

“Despite the fact, there are a lot of people who contact me saying, ‘I’d love to hear you talk to Kyle. I don’t want to, I don’t want to have those conversations, because my natural interviewing style is to want to like somebody, to find the best in somebody.

“I just think Kyle is great at generating his own publicity, that’s fine, he doesn’t need a hand from me. He’s on news.com.au every second day, he’s fine.”

Sandiland’s caught wind of Anderson’s response and took to the airwaves to share his thoughts.

Sandilands said: “The reason he doesn’t want me on is that he doesn’t want publicity on his podcast? I don’t understand!

“I don’t dislike Wil Anderson like I think he is a good comedian and he was on Triple M with Eddie Mcguire, but I feel there may be a bit of jealously there! No harm, I don’t really care!”

Naturally, everyone was surprised by Sandilands’ chill response.

Sandilands’ added, “But, he hasn’t come out and go on the attack and his not being an asshole about it. I respect him to have his opinions he just has a distorted real opinion of me.”

Honestly, perhaps Kyle’s calm response will get him a spot on Anderson’s podcast!