New Magnum & Co Campaign Celebrates Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Launch

To mark the launch of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy independent brand communications agency, Magnum & Co, has created an ‘80s inspired fitness video helping Aussies ‘Get Fit for the Galaxy’.

Celebrating the game’s epic ‘80s soundtrack, the spoof fitness video features comedian and podcaster, Matt Okine, pulling out air guitars, knee slides and the huddle – a special feature that allows players to hit play on Star-Lord’s cassette player and spur them on while fighting.

Katie Barclay, director of Magnum, said, “this is the second Australian launch we’ve led with the Square Enix team in collaboration with Marvel and they’re always guaranteed to be good fun. Matt was a bundle of laughs on the shoot, we’re pleased to see it come to life so well.”

The launch campaign includes digital and social content alongside a heavyweight earned media program, all managed by Magnum & Co.

“As the father of a toddler, I’ve found myself more homebound and turning to a gaming console in my downtime, and it’s brought back such fun memories,” said Matt Okine.

“As a comedian, I love to make people laugh, and that’s what this workout does. Music and humour are at the core of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and the ‘Get Fit for the Galaxy’ routine isn’t about building rock hard abs, but about rocking out like Star-Lord and feeling amped up to save the galaxy.”

The workout is set to original music from ‘80s inspired in-game band Star-Lord, which was created by the team at Eidos-Montréal.

The face-melting music created specifically for the game is available as a full-length album – also out now.