303 MullenLowe Perth Appoints Former Akkomplice ECD

303 MullenLowe Perth has announced it has hired creative talent Sara Oteri (lead image) as executive creative director, effective immediately.

Tasked with leading the Perth creative team and its creative output, plus play a pivotal role in new business development and creative innovation, Oteri brings a raft of big brand experience gained in a range of leading agencies. She was most recently ECD at Melbourne agency Akkomplice, where she worked on Darrell Lea, Daimler, Sirena Tuna, Kellogg’s and Cricket Australia among others, prior to her move home to Perth.

“I was immediately drawn to 303MullenLowe’s ambition for its clients, and their idea of what good work looks like. I’m never content with being comfortable, and the energy that René and the team has, matched my drive. I’m also a Perth girl born and raised, so it feels really nice to be home and bringing back with me all my East Coast experience. Here’s my shameless plug, if you’re an ambitious brand, big or small, local or global, looking for a partner to give you creativity that counts; we’d love to hear from you,” said Oteri.

In addition, the agency has also announced that Damian Royce, chief creative officer, Perth, is returning to Melbourne for family reasons at the end of March.

“Damian leaves having made an incredibly positive impact on his team, the wider agency, and our clients. It was a big move shifting his family across Australia to Perth, and we’re grateful for his commitment to the CCO role and the team. But as a family-friendly agency we also understand the important call to put family first, and move back to Melbourne. The entire agency and I wish Damian and his family the very best,” said 303 MullenLowe managing director, René Migliore.

“The fact that he played a significant role in finding the ideal creative leadership to join the team, and in hiring Sara, is testament to his dedicated approach and professionalism. And we’re thrilled to have Sara and her combination of energy, creativity and brand smarts join the team. She’s a great cultural fit, and brings an approach to commercial creativity that bolsters our focus on Effectiveness,” Migliore said.

“Working in a new city over the past 12 months has been a great experience. I have enjoyed being part of 303 MullenLowe’s exciting new path in Perth and I have no doubt the next stage will be very rewarding for the team and business. I have also met some wonderful senior clients who I’ll genuinely miss. While there are still several fantastic projects to see through before I return to my family in Melbourne, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Attivo CEO Cam Murchison and Perth MD René Migliore for inviting me to be part of the 303 MullenLowe journey,” said Royce.

303 MullenLowe is part of Attivo, a marketing services group with agencies in Australia, New Zealand and the U.S., including Mediahub, Harvey Cameron, Farrimond, Tonic Communications, Deutsch New York and Hill Holliday.