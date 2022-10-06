10’s Content Slate For 2023 Includes MasterChef, The Bachelors & Tom Gleeson
Network 10 has announced its content for 2023, and all your favourites are returning. Plus 10’s raided ABC’S talent cupboard and pulled over Charlie Pickering and Tom Gleeson.
Network 10 is curating fan favourites, refreshing much-loved brands and showcasing your new obsessions. Daniel Monaghan, Senior Vice President Content and Programming, Paramount Australia and New Zealand, said: “When we consider the best way to serve our audience in the future, top of mind is the way content is consumed. It’s constantly evolving. And we have to constantly evolve as well.
“We will schedule prime time for you, but if you prefer to personalise your own prime time, we have the platforms and the content that allow you to do just that.
“Well-executed, familiar brands continue to succeed, but audiences are ready to embrace new shows, and we have a brilliant lineup of fresh content to complement fan favourites.”
The Real Love Boat
As 2022 draws closer, the network has launched The Real Love Boat. Setting the search for love on the high seas, we capture the fun, feel-good tone of the original Love Boat, proving a fancy mansion isn’t the only place where romance can blossom.
The Traitors
The Traitors is a new show that takes the whodunit murder mystery to the next level. Hosted by Rodger Corser, the series sees 24 strangers converge on an old hotel in the countryside where they’re forced to lie and deceive to win a $250,000 prize.
Rodger said: “The Traitors will grip you within the first few minutes. I always thought country life was laid back, not stab-in-the-back!”
The Challenge Australia
Ready to watch the biggest names in Australia living in each other’s pockets, while battling it out in exhausting physical challenges? Then you’re going to love The Challenge Australia.
Host Brihony Dawson said: “Earlier this year, some of the biggest names in Australian sport and entertainment descended on the Argentinian wilderness to compete in the world’s most gruelling – not to mention, cutthroat – competition. Media Release “With the unique challenges I’ll be setting and the curveballs I’ll be throwing, only two competitors will survive to be crowned champions of The Challenge Australia.”
The Bachelors
From the moment we ring in the new year, we’ll hit the ground running with the new season of The Bachelors, screening throughout January 2023.
Host Osher Günsberg said: “We find love and celebrate love better than anyone. And it all happens in our glamorous new home on the Gold Coast. “There’s a lot that’s going to look and feel very different. I mean, the name of the show for starters. It’s The Bachelors. Plural. There are three of them. An abundance of Bachelors!
“Joining these three eligible young men from across the country are smart, powerful, beautiful women who – like our Bachelors – are over the dating apps, the ghosting and the inability to commit.”
Survivor
From February, Australian Survivor returns with the most popular theme the franchise has ever seen: Heroes Versus Villains.
The Dog house
Complementing Australian Survivor is the third season of The Dog House Australia, back with another feel-good feast of puppy love, guaranteed to delight and surprise.
Would I Lie To You
Returning to light up Monday nights is our second season of Would I Lie To You? with Chrissie Swan, Frank Woodley and a new team captain. We welcome an expert at separating facts from fibs – the always funny Charlie Pickering.
Charlie said: “I have always loved the show, and as a new team captain, I can’t wait to maximise my opportunities to lie to the Australian public.”
TaskMasters
Rounding out the week with even more laughs is the exciting premiere of Taskmaster Australia. Tom Gleeson stars as the Taskmaster, with Tom Cashman his devoted assistant.
Each week the two Toms set five comedians a range of ridiculous tasks designed to bamboozle brains and put funny bones to the test. In this inaugural season, we’re thrilled to announce our funny folk are Julia Morris, Luke McGregor, Jimmy Rees, Nina Oyama and Danielle Walker.
Gogglebox Australia
Still, chasing LOLs? Well, the good news is that perennial audience favourite Gogglebox Australia is back.
I’m A Celeb…
And after two years locked Down Under, the ninth season of the Logie award-winning I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is returning to Africa, just in time for Easter.
MasterChef
MasterChef Australia, still a fan favourite after 14 seasons, returns in winter for a shorter, more compact run. This year the aim is to keep audiences entertained and guessing as well, with Season 15 branded as MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises.
Joining the MasterChef Australia quarter are award-winning comedies Have You Been Paying Attention? and The Cheap Seats.
Original Dramas
Plus several exciting new Australian dramas. The crime thriller North Shore arrives with an outstanding pedigree. Its creator is Mike Bullen of Cold Feet fame. It’s directed by the highly acclaimed Gregor Jordan. And it stars the brilliant Joanne Froggatt.
The premise is intriguing: What happens when a British detective and his Australian counterpart team up to solve a murder? The answer is a clash of cultures and personalities. Beyond that, you’ll have to watch to find out… Another drama sure to grab plenty of attention is Paper Dolls.
This fictional series tracks the meteoric rise of a girl band spawned by a reality television show. A cautionary tale about the pitfalls of sudden fame, Paper Dolls will doubtless strike a chord with audiences who have grown up amid the boom in TV talent shows this century.
Dog’s Behaving Badly
The Dog House Australia, we are stoked to announce the debut season of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly. Now that we’ve all adopted puppies, Graeme Hall, the Dogfather of dog training, is up for a new challenge: helping you train your new canine compadre.
Location, Location, Location
Meanwhile, for the first time ever on free-to-air TV, 2023 will see the premiere of Location, Location, Location. Whether it’s homebuyers downsizing to an inner-city apartment or seeking a tree or sea change, Location, Location, Location is ready to help turn dream homes into reality. So, that’s the main course.
Dessert Masters.
Don’t worry; we’ve saved room for dessert with our exciting new MasterChef Australia spinoff, MasterChef: Dessert Masters. This short and sweet series is all about – as the name suggests – desserts, with ten masters of their art battling for the inaugural title of Dessert Master.
10 News First
As well as our expansive slate of entertainment content, we proudly provide seven hours of News programming every day. 10 News First, with its team of award-winning journalists and nationally established presenters, reaches three million Australians every week, while our live stream and off-network news presence continue to grow.
Host Sandra Sully said: “In a world that’s getting smaller, news has never been more relied upon, more sought after or simply, more important. “News you can trust is more critical than ever – and our journalists, producers and crews across the country work around the clock and across multiple platforms to ensure our viewers can access the latest news quickly and accurately.”
The Project
Every week more than three million Australians join the conversation on The Project – the youngest news and current affairs show on TV.
More than half of The Project’s audience is under the age of 50. Its story-telling style cuts through the relentless news cycle and transforms headlines into conversations.
Host Waleed Aly said: “The Project team is there to test new ideas, debate opinions, and engage candidly and comically with the world’s biggest stars and newsmakers. All this incredible news content delivered straight to your TV, tablet, or phone – anytime, anyplace.”
Studio 10
And Studio 10 is back on weekday mornings with its unpredictable mix of kooky fun and crazy energy.
Sport!
Marquee Sport is right at home on 10 too. From the Australian MotoGP and the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix to the Melbourne Cup Carnival, 10 will deliver big and memorable sporting moments in 2023. Plus, 10 Bold will continue to kick goals with the Isuzu UTE A-League matches across the season, along with NBL games every Sunday on 10 Peach.
Please login with linkedin to commentNtework 10
Latest News
Tourism NT Invites Visitors To Connect With Aboriginal Cultures In New Work From Common Ventures
A Northern Territory holiday is top of B&T's travel list. Okay, it might possibly be second to Ballina's Big Prawn.
Gold Coast Radio Host Pulls A Paltrow & Gets Naked And Paints Her Body Gold
Gold Coast radio host, Bianca Dye has recreated Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic gold nude shoot to promote body positivity. Famously Paltrow got naked and lathered herself in gold to celebrate her 50th birthday. It quickly went viral. Now, 90.9 Sea FM’s Dye, who hosts the breakfast radio show, Bianca, Ben & Lakey has decided to make her […]
Monday TV Wrap: Todd Sampson’s Mirror Mirror Cracks The 400K Mark
Todd Sampson puts the boot into social media in latest doco. Sadly overlooks the substantial benefits for cat videos.
Former Nine Boss John Westacott Passes Away After Fatal Incident On Sydney Harbour
In sad news today, Nine's veteran news man John Westacott has sadly passed at the age of 73.
Adland Guru Adam Ferrier Slams Sexist Treatment Of Optus CEO Amid Data Breach
Adam Ferrier delivers salient precis of the Optus data breach. All dressed in mandatory black, of course.
“Just Embarrassing!” TikTok Superstar Charli D’Amelio Fronts Prada Campaign & People Are Spewing
People threatening to boycott Prada stores over Charli D’Amelio collab. Extortionary prices keeping the rest of us out.
“Luxe Casual, Snackification & Guacamole!” News Corp Reveals 2023 Top Food Trends
News Corp reveals the hot foodie trends for the next 12 months. And it's all bad news for tripe, fondues & the Chiko.
TikTok Launches Mental Health-Themed Hashtags To Help Struggling Users
Social media is often touted as a root cause of a lot of people's poor mental health, so enjoy the irony here.
Tony Armstrong Admits ABC Tore Open Purse Strings To Celebrate His Logies Win
Do you think B&T's fascination with Tony Armstrong is possibly borderline stalking? Prepare the AVO on this latest.
ARN Nabs ABC’s Fiona Ellis-Jones To Head Up News & Information
ARN goes poaching in the ABC pool for new head of news & information. Still yet to receive inflammatory email from Ita.
Medium Rare Nabs We Are Social’s Sarah Macrae To Head Social
Sarah Macrae having to tell people she doesn't work at Barbecues Galore after move to customer publisher Medium Rare.
Study Finds Aussie Adlanders Mental Health Is Improving
New study shows promising improvement in adland's mental health. Jury still out on merits of office ping-pong tables.
Hamish Blake & Hugh Jackman Top List Of Australia’s Most Bankable Stars
A list of Australia's most marketable & bankable stars is in. The good news is you can get Grant Denyer on the cheap.
TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline
TikTok ad traffic has jumped by 51.5 per cent year-on-year last month, while ad clicks on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram dropped by around 11 per cent. The news comes as Twitter has recently rolled out its Blue subscription plan but, according to Similarweb, the signup page has attracted “well under one million” visits. It seems […]
Same Same, But Better – TikTok’s Influence On Media Marketing
TikTok not yet part of your marketing toolkit? Park it next to the boozy lunch & the power suit with these top tips.
Apple & Google Remove App Promising Ad-Free Instagram Experience From App Stores
It appears there's no getting around ads on Instagram anymore. Or avoiding friend's tedious restaurant meal photos.
BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily
Social media platform BeReal has topped more than 50 million installs from users around the world but just nine per cent of users open the app every day. The low usage comes according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower with the company claiming that BeReal’s usage trails other established social media platforms—in a previous analysis, […]
How QSR Brands Can Remain Competitive With Relationship Marketing
The QSR stands for 'quick service restaurants', in case you thought you were reading a story on quesadilla sauce ranges.
Bumble Partners with Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso to Make ‘Bantr’ Dating App Real
Getting rejected on all the usual dating apps? Here's a new one to really ram home your undateability.
IAB And Deakin University Launch Digital Advertising Micro-Credential Courses
Is apathy and laziness holding you back from improving your digital ad skills? Possibly find the push you need here.
Study: 60% Of Aussies Expect To Shop On Mobiles Ahead Of Christmas
Aussies turning to their mobiles for Christmas shopping. Total shitfight still expected in Westfield's carpark, however.
Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial
Guardian Australia has announced the launch of Ben Roberts-Smith v the media, a special 5-episode podcast series about the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial. The episodes will be available from October 17, and a preview episode is available today. The podcast delves into the court case of Australia’s most decorated living soldier, who is suing three of […]
Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life
Deadset Studios and ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Australia announced the eagerly anticipated return of the podcast series Curveball, where high-profile Australians reveal how they confront their toughest moments in life and share stories of grit, determination and the triumph of the human spirit. Host and executive producer Kellie Riordan (pictured) is the former head of podcasts at the […]
Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022
Superunion, the WPP creative company, and Intel, a global technology leader, announced that over $100k was raised for charity during Intel Gaming World Relay 2022, a global e-sports competition and charity fundraiser, to celebrate the launch of its new 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors. The five-day event ran from Wednesday 28 September to Sunday 2 […]
RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence
Having been forced to go virtual for the past two years, RMIT Advertising Pitch Night is back in-person for 2022, serving as the premier recruitment and networking event for new advertising graduates and ad industry leaders in Australia. This year, the Pitch Night will be hosted by iconic Melbourne theatre The Capitol on October 18. […]
Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election
Six months out from the next NSW state election, advertisers are preparing for a major windfall in light of massive government spending in recent history. Following on from Nielsen’s mid-year report that showed political parties dominating the advertising spends for 2022 so far, hopes are high for another boom to the industry in the lead […]
“We Are In An Experiment Controlled By A Handful Of White Men!” Todd Sampson On The Cost Of Social Media
Todd Sampson chats to B&T. He insisted it be about his new show, refusing to answer any "is Russel a wanker?' questions.
Calling All Adland Greats! The Hunt Is On For Jurors For Lions 2023
The hunt is on for jurors for Cannes 2023. Necessary requirements include clipboard, red maker & discerning media mind.
Heinz’s All New Good Black Garlic Mayo Is Here To Make Your Halloween Spookier
Does much of your cooking wind up a black, incinerated disaster? This black mayo could prove the ideal camouflage.
Talisker Offers Unexpected One-Off Tasting Experiences With Josh Niland
Talisker single malt Scotch whisky is launching an unexpected, wild dining experience in partnership with chef Josh Niland offering a ‘Taste of Talisker’ made by the sea. Coming to life within Talisker’s Boathouse, the exclusive restaurant will be open for two days only – October 21 and 22 – nestled against a coastal backdrop on […]
AWARD School 2022: The New Faces Of Creative
Do you love fresh-faced, enthusiastic young adland go-getters? Revel in them here before they become all jaded & broken.
SBS Launches Mind Your Health Program Targeting First Nations And Multicultural Communities
SBS declares it's more than just trains, soccer & rampant nudity with this important new Indigenous well-being program.
Ita Buttrose Calls Out The Ageist Criticism Being Swung Fran Kelly’s Way
Ita's pissed. And if there's one person you do not want pissed, it's definitely Ita. Or possibly Tracy Grimshaw.
Sunday TV Wrap: Bathurst Bucks Sport’s Dwindling Ratings Trend & Revs Post Lockdowns
Bathurst remains Australia's Great Race & the perfect excuse to take to the couch all day in your premier flannelette.
Stan Drops Graphic Trailer For Gangs Of London Season Two
Stan today released a devastating red band trailer for the brand new season of the critically acclaimed criminal drama series Gangs of London, with the highly anticipated second season set to premiere 20 October, same day as the U.K. and only on Stan. One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings […]
DDB Report Shows Creative Economy Worth $584B For Australia’s Top Companies
DDB unveils study highlighting the benefits creative has on the Australian economy. And not just in booze & coke sales.