Zenith Unveils 13-Person “Next Generation Board”

Zenith Australia has announced the appointment of a Next Generation Board (NGB), tasked with creating and implementing practical initiatives to build the agency’s culture, client offering and proposition.

The 13 NGB members are diverse in expertise, cognitive approach and background, with experience levels ranging from executives to senior roles.

Over their 18-month deployment, they will be responsible for working on several project briefs that will inform and shape Zenith’s future business strategy. The first two briefs will be to address the future of work, and AI and automation.

The briefs will involve conceptualising and developing a future working and cultural model for the agency, as well as uncovering ways the Zenith team can further embrace AI and machine learning in their processes and daily tasks.

The NGB will have regular access to Zenith’s executive leadership team, including quarterly mentor sessions with the agency CEO. The board will also receive quarterly training sessions and be provided an $1,000 education allowance to put towards a skills course of their choosing.

Zenith CEO, Jason Tonelli (lead image), said: “One of our priorities is complete diversity – be that gender, age, cultural and cognitive – and to do this, we believe having more voices to help shape our culture and our work is vital to our success.

“Our ambition is to ensure that our people have the tools to focus on the things that matter. Our people should come first and we need to continue to train, upskill and nurture the future of our industry together.”

The announcement of the NGB follows the launch of ZenAcademy in February 2022, a training database of 120 modules which allow Zenith’s teams to create personalised development plans relevant to their experience level, capacity, career goals and client needs.

Since the launch, 41 team members have graduated from the ZenAcademy, with 1,500+ training hours completed and 101 industry certifications achieved.