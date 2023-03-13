Zenith Appoints Co-National Heads Of Strategy & Planning

Zenith Appoints Co-National Heads Of Strategy & Planning
Zenith Australia has announced the promotion of Sarah Heitkamp (lead image) and Simon Schoen to the newly-created shared role of national head of strategy and planning.

Effective immediately, Heitkamp and Schoen move from their roles as head of strategy and planning Sydney, and head of strategy and planning Melbourne respectively.

Simon Schoen

In their new co-national role, they’ve been charged with driving the strategic expertise and success of Zenith’s strategy and planning product. They’ll work together to build the strategy and planning community across the national business, while creating best-in-class work that reimagines solutions for Zenith’s clients.

Zenith Australia CEO, Jason Tonelli, said: “As the ROI Agency – the ‘I’ reflects how insights, imagination and investment are core tenents of our business. As we create new perspectives for our clients and people through modern media, I am excited to have Sarah and Simon at the helm of our product, helping us to use ideas to create new ways to market for our clients – and to continue to foster growth for our planning and strategy teams on a national scale.”

On being promoted, Heitkamp, said: “I am thrilled to be working more closely with Simon to take Zenith’s strategy product to new heights. Our skillsets are very complementary, so I am excited to see how we can continue to drive clear business outcomes for our existing and future clients through a combination of data and creativity.”

Schoen said: “Momentum is building and it’s an exciting time at Zenith. I can’t wait to play a key role in the next phase of the agency’s journey. I’m looking forward to the opportunity with Sarah to reimagine the strategic product, and to set us up to solve the big challenges our clients face, now and for the future.”

Both Heitkamp and Schoen have been with the Zenith business for over ten years. Heitkamp began as Strategic Media Planner at Zenith Germany in 2010, before holding various positions at Zenith Sydney and at Zenith Global as Global Strategy Director. Similarly, Schoen progressed from his first role at Zenith as Account Manager in 2012, moving to Strategy Director in 2016, before becoming Head of Strategy and Planning Melbourne in 2020.

