Young Spikes & Spikes Academy Open For Registration

The Young Spikes Competition and the Spikes Academy have opened for registrations, giving creatives 30 and under the chance to gain recognition and make their mark on the industry.

There are three Young Spiles competitions for 2024:

Integrated

Teams have to come up with a fully integrated campaign in response to a brief before demonstrating how it can be launched and executed.

Digital

Teams must create an integrated, digital-led campaign, explaining how the use of technology answers the brief in a creative way. The objective is to show how the power of digital technology can answer the Competition Partners challenge.

PR

Teams will be required to create an innovative PR campaign in response to the brief given by the competition partner.

Teams of two have to submit a piece of work answering the brief. For the Integrated competition, teams of two or three are welcome). The work will be judged and scored by a panel of creative communications experts.

Competition Timeline

8 March 2024, 4pm Singapore time:

Live Briefing (only pre-registered teams will be able to attend)

9 March 2024:

Submission deadline

13 March 2024:

Live presentation & judging

14 March 2024:

Winners’ announcement*

*Gold, Silver & Bronze winners will be announced at Spikes Asia Summit on 14 March 2024

Gold winners will be invited to attend the Awards Ceremony & Dinner on 14 March 2024.

The Spikes Academy is open to creatives and brand marketers under 30 with at least one year of experience in the industry.

Two Deans have been appointed to head up the Academy, Guan Hin Tay, creative chairman, BBDO Singapore and Merlee Jayme, chairmom / founder of The Misfits Camp, who will shape the two-day programme and deliver a world-class learning experience for students.

Topics include:

Embracing the creative process

Building emotional resilience

Fostering curiosity, creativity and risk-taking

Making creativity a habit

Storytelling and communication