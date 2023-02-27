You Can Now Watch TikTok In Your Mercedes

In a brand partnership that will delight road safety authorities, Mercedes E-Class drivers will soon be able to watch TikTok videos while they’re cruising around.

The partnership comes off the back of a new software compatibility layer for Mercedes cars that allows third-party apps to be installed.

Drivers and passengers sitting shotgun will be able to see apps side-by-side on the dashboard screen. TikTok, Angry Birds, collaboration app Webex, Zoom, and web browser Vivaldi will all be available from the launch of the new E-Class.

That’s not all, however. An optional ZYNC entertainment portal brings video streaming, on-demand content, interactive experiences, sports, news, games and more to the central and passenger displays. Plus a new selfie and video camera will let drivers take photos and videos or join web conferences. However, you will only be able to slay while stationary.

The company said that the screen, which can be split in half, will let passengers watch content while reducing brightness for the driver, making the videos less distracting.

“We invite only the very best partners to enhance our operating system and to add to the Mercedes-Benz customer experience. Google has been a leader in maps and navigation for many years. With our strategic partnership, we are excited to create unique services and to elevate the level of convenience for our customers. It will be deeply integrated within our signature Mercedes-Benz user interface and fully connected to relevant vehicle functions like the state-of-charge,” said Ola Källenius, Merc’s chief executive officer.

Mercedes is not the first automaker to ship with TikTok built in. It will surprise few that Tesla has been offering TikTok on its giant central screens since 2021.

Mercedes also announced that it would be integrating Google tech into its platform, ranging from Google Maps to YouTube, to improve connectivity.

“Our partnership with Mercedes-Benz brings advanced technologies from Google Maps Platform, Cloud, and YouTube to help create new experiences for drivers. In addition to enabling Mercedes-Benz to design a customized navigation interface, we’ll provide our AI and data capabilities to accelerate their sustainability efforts, advance autonomous driving, and create an enhanced customer experience,” said Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer, Google and Alphabet