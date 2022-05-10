Yas Island Abu Dhabi Names Kevin Hart As First Chief Island Officer

Yas Island Abu Dhabi Names Kevin Hart As First Chief Island Officer
Solomon Nivison-Smith
By Solomon Nivison-Smith
Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has officially been appointed as the first Chief Island Officer of Yas Island Abu Dhabi in a trailer video published on the destination’s social media platforms.

The trailer showcases Hart travelling around the Yas Island in a white Ferrari while suggesting something big is on its way, and asking the viewers to keep a look out on the platforms for more updates.

Yas Island is a leisure and entertainment hub, and includes such destinations as a Ferrari-inspired theme park, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, links golf course Yas Links, and Yas Marina Circuit, which is the home of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Fans of Hart are expected to stay tuned on various social media platforms as he visits the various landmarks and attractions on the island and documents the process online.

Kevin’s initial link to the island came in August of last year when he suggested he would be interested in a job on the island and expressed his enthusiasm for a potential collaboration with the island.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island and a subsidiary of Miral, commented: “We are delighted to see Kevin Hart take on the role of Chief Island officer for Yas Island Abu Dhabi. As one of the most multifaceted and entertaining comics in the world, fans will get to watch Kevin Hart ‘Hartify’ everything on the island, and we encourage everyone to stay tuned and watch why Yas Island Abu Dhabi is ‘Hart’ to beat!”

