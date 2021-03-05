Xandr Shares Comprehensive Approach To Identity

Xandr has shared insight into its multi-faceted approach to identity solutions, to facilitate high-value transactions for buyers and sellers following the deprecation of third-party cookies and device IDs.

Xandr is laying the groundwork for agnostic interoperability for identifiers, so its clients can work flexibly with first-party data, including authenticated user data, and industry identity solutions, alongside modelled and contextual solutions, support for browser-provided frameworks, technology that enables ad serving without personal data, and AT&T-backed data capabilities to help advertisers execute audience-based buying across screens.

“It is really exciting to support these global industry solutions and build upon the momentum that aims to help brands take a privacy-first approach to consumer engagement,” said Sam Tan (pictured), Senior Director of Market Development, APAC, Zandr.

“Our ability to support local clients to leverage their first party data or work with their preferred industry solution is another foundational piece enabling market participants to take back control over the digital advertising value chain.”

“This is essential for the digital ecosystem to reward content creators fairly for their efforts while at the same time respecting consumers’ desire for greater privacy and more relevant experiences.”

“Xandr’s end-to-end platform uniquely meets the needs of our global client base as well as the broader industry, while maintaining high respect for consumer privacy,” said Ewa Maciukiewicz, Senior Director, Product Management, Xandr.

“Xandr has taken a thoughtful and methodical approach to helping our clients navigate complex regulatory landscapes, while achieving business objectives. It is critical we continue to ensure holistic reach across relevant audiences, seamless measurement and insights to support attribution.”

At this time, Xandr also announced its plan to support the Unified ID 2.0 solution, netID solution, and LiveRamp Authenticated Identity Infrastructure, with the aim of allowing planning, targeting, segmentation and measurement of digital campaigns with authenticated IDs on the Xandr Invest and Xandr Monetize platforms.

A champion of collaboration and innovation across RTB and Prebid, Xandr has long-supported industry initiatives that promote trust, transparency and consumer consent.

“Xandr has a history of contributing time and energy to the development and adoption of industry standards with IAB Tech Lab, particularly in its leadership on privacy, data protection, and supply chain transparency. We’re excited to see Xandr lean into standards as they take more public steps to contribute to Tech Lab’s Addressability, Accountability and Global Privacy work,” said Dennis Buchheim, President, IAB Tech Lab.

The infrastructure powering Xandr’s marketplace offers a uniquely efficient and transparent foundation for cohesive, converged campaigns on the open internet.

Spanning digital and TV advertising buying and selling, the platform’s automated, data-driven system reduces fragmentation and data transfer, and enables unified reach across unique audiences while providing unified forecasting and measurement.

On Xandr’s platform, buyers will be able to utilise their identity providers of choice to drive targeting and frequency capping strategies across scaled inventory, meeting campaign objectives across private and open marketplace transactions in one of the largest omnichannel, global supply exchanges.

Publishers will be able to leverage their first-party IDs and industry ID solutions across deal types in ad requests in order to monetise inventory without cookies or device IDs.

Xandr continues to work with scaled first-party data owners across its international client base, including premium publishers, so they can utilise first-party identifiers for effective targeting, frequency capping and measurement.

Experience with AT&T and WarnerMedia’s scaled data infrastructure bolsters Xandr’s ability to support publishers’ technology requirements.

Beyond these developments, Xandr is uniquely positioned to optimise campaigns across premium cookie-less formats such as Connected TV and Data-driven Linear TV.

The offerings are underpinned by industry-leading expertise bridging digital and TV, and a history of respect for and experience with user data and privacy.