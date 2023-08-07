Wunderman Thompson Nabs The Edge’s Stu Turner For ECD Role, As João Braga Departs

Wunderman Thompson has announced the appointment of Stu Turner (lead image) as national executive creative director. The change comes as chief creative officer, João Braga, moves on to fresh opportunities in Australia.

Turner has worked in some of the world’s best agencies and networks, including Havas, DDB, Saatchi & Saatchi and TBWA. In recent years he made the move over to independent land, most notably at The Edge and The Royals where he helped grow the business and secure multiple finalists for independent agency of the year.

Turner said, “I’ve been looking for something genuinely unique and different in the market for a number of years. It’s the combination of independent thinking and ingenuity, mixed with and backed by the capability and experience of a network that genuinely want to make world noticing work. I believe Wunderman Thompson is primed for that. And together with talented humans who also value people and culture, like Gav (Gavin Bain, CEO) and Mel (Mel Wiese, CSO), it’s going to be an era to remember where we build something remarkable.”

Braga added, “It’s been an epic ride with Wunderman Thompson, from Asia to Australia to Cannes and so many incredible people all over the world but after six years it’s the right time for something new. I’m really proud of the team I helped build since I landed on these shores a couple of years ago so it’s been great to be involved in the transition and make sure they stay in great shape. I now take with me these very special experiences and friendships while I decide my next steps in Australia.”

Wunderman Thompson CEO, Gavin Bain, said, “João has built a great team, and his passion for creativity will be missed by everyone at Wunderman Thompson. We wish him well and have no doubt he is going on to do great things. ” said CEO, Gavin Bain.

Turner brings to the agency vast category and brand experience including creative lead on the likes of Australian Defence Force, Ikea, Dulux, eBay, Sony, Mercedes, Jacob’s Creek, Reckitt Benckiser, and even Australia’s largest sex toy retailer (it’s a wild story).

His work has received international recognition, picking up more than 100 local and international awards including multiple Grand Prix at Cannes and Spikes, as well as top honours at D&AD. He helped create and lead well-renowned campaigns such as The Riderless Bike, Ikea Rent, The Bottom 100 and The Palau Pledge and several Effie’s – including the Grand Effie for his work for the Australian Defence Force. And also has more than 3.5 million views on TikTok which is what his kids are most proud of him for.

The transition will take place over August with Turner and Braga working together on handover with the team and clients.

