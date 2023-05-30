Wunderman Thompson Goes On Hiring Spree

Wunderman Thompson Australia has recently added five new creatives to its ranks, including Iain MacMillan, who jumped on board as creative director in Melbourne, firming up the office’s creative leadership alongside Stephanie Gwee, also promoted to creative director after joining the agency in September last year.

Originally from the UK, MacMillan joins from Bullfrog, and throughout his 12 years in advertising, has worked across some of the best agencies in Australia and New Zealand, including CHEP, Colenso BBDO and Special NZ. His work for brands like Google, Pedigree, Anchor Milk and Mountain Dew has picked up metal at all major award shows.

Clockwise from top left – MacMillan & Gwee, McGuinness & Kinsler, Koch & Morrow

Said McMillan: “It’s an exciting time at Wunderman Thompson, with the agency poised to create some amazing work. Charting where the agency could go is one of those challenges I can’t wait to undertake with Steph and João.”

The agency has also bolstered its Sydney team with the recent hiring of Maddy McGuinness and Jared Kinsler, and in Perth with Brendan Morrow and Jade Koch.

McGuiness joins as Art Director after two years at DDB, where she turned nuggets into a symbol of love, launched fry-themed budgie smugglers, and hid retail ads into trending content on TikTok. She partners with Kinsler, copywriter by day and musician by night, who recently relocated from Austin, where he worked at IBM and also won Clios for marathon anthems he created for Nike.

Morrow joins as a junior copywriter in Perth after taking the number one spot nationally at AWARD School 2022. After a career break in Canada, Koch joins as a graphic designer from Media on Mars.

João Braga, chief creative dfficer, Wunderman Thompson Australia: “It’s an exciting time for Wunderman Thompson in Australia as we make our national team more fluid and connected with the arrival of this lovely bunch of great humans and amazingly talented individuals. Can’t wait to see them pushing the bar for our clients, driving innovation, and elevating our craft.”