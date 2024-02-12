Westpac Study: Half Of Aussies Say They’d Rather Talk About Their Sex Life Than How Much Debt They Have
Westpac is encouraging Aussies to talk about their financial goals this Valentine’s Day as research from the bank reveals chocolate and teddy bears are out and open money discussions are in for those wanting to maintain a healthy relationship.
According to the research, money-related issues cause arguments for 91 per cent of couples, with frivolous purchases (62 per cent) the top catalyst for a disagreement, followed by financial challenges or concerns (56 per cent). These outrank spats about social media or phone usage (55 per cent), political views (51 per cent) and even past relationships (38 per cent).
While two-thirds (65 per cent) of Aussies agree that couples who regularly talk about money are more likely to be in a healthy relationship, more than one in five (22 per cent) admit they rarely discuss finances with their partner.
Westpac’s Annabel Fribence is encouraging couples to have a healthy conversation about money with their partner this Valentine’s Day. “Respectful, honest and open conversations are really important in relationships however it appears Aussies still have room to grow when it comes to building confidence around holding discussions about money,” Fribence said.
“In healthy relationships, it’s important both parties know how much money they have and where it is going with an equal contribution to money decisions. This may help alleviate concerns, manage expectations with one another and better set yourselves up for success in achieving your individual and joint aspirations”.
“After debating the latest Married at First Sight episode this Valentine’s Day, we encourage couples to also have an open conversation and agree on your budgets and financial goals”.
MONEY CONSIDERED TOP SOCIAL TABOO
The research also found Aussies are more open to discussing private details about their relationship and bedroom behaviours in social settings than they are about their finances, with 89 per cent agreeing they find the subject of money awkward.
When asked what topics they avoid discussing with friends and family, half (50 per cent) said they’d rather talk about sex than how much debt they have, 45 per cent would rather reveal their intimate partner tally to a significant other than ask a friend to pick up their share of the bill, and two in five (42 per cent) would rather confront a friend about an argument than reveal their salary.
With the highly anticipated 11th season of ‘Married at First Sight’ (MAFS) hitting screens, Westpac has teamed up with certified Clinical Sexologist Alessandra Rampolla and season 10 golden couple Duncan and Evelyn to share their views on how they approach money and relationships.
“Being on the same page when it comes to our finances has become increasingly important, particularly after moving in together last year,” said MAFS’ Duncan James and Evelyn Ellis.
“While talking about money isn’t the most romantic topic of conversation, as our relationship has grown, so too have our discussions around our spending habits and financial goals”.
“Understanding each other’s attitudes towards money when we first started dating has set us up for more open conversations around our finances in the long-term,” the couple said.
Westpac has a range of tools available to help couples navigate financial conversations, including a shared finance quiz designed to help couples look at how they can work together to achieve their financial goals.
Customers can also access a range of helpful money management features in the Westpac app. This includes an expense splitter for managing shared purchases, tailored insights to better understand your monthly spending habits, and the ability to set up and track joint savings goals.
In some relationships, talking about money can be unsafe. Customers can access resources via Westpac’s Love and Money pages or 1800 Respect for tools and tips to help you be prepared on how to have safe, respectful and secure conversations. If you are in immediate danger, call 000. To speak with a specialist team at Westpac who can help you manage your finances during difficult circumstances call Priority Assist on 1800 063 509.
Please login with linkedin to commentvalentine's day Westpac
Latest News
First Look At Wicked (Starring Ariana Grande) Is HERE
The first-look trailer for Universal’s movie Wicked – starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo – has landed. In the trailer, released by Universal on Monday, we are introduced to Erivo’s Elphaba and Grande’s Glinda for the first time. We also hear the beginnings of the wildly successful hit from the musical Defying Gravity. Wicked is a […]
Vale Peter Cameron, DDB’s Widely-Respected Finance Chief
The sad news keeps on coming with the passing of DDB's legendary CFO, Peter Cameron.
“Worst Super Bowl Ad Of All Time!” Jesus Feet Washing Ad Freaks Viewers Out
This Super Bowl ad is for a Christian charity group. And please don't complain to B&T, we're already going to Hell.
Seven’s Profits Plummet By 50% for H1 2024 Amid ‘Weakness’ In Ad Market
James Warburton again proving the Scarlet Pimpernel of Australian media, once again timing his exit to perfection.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Freemantle Dockers Accused Of Not Taking Climate Concerns Into Consideration When Selecting Sponsors
The Freemantle Dockers launched back in 1994 and have long since been considered one of the best clubs to ever play in the competition. Despite this accolade, Dockers fans have had a rough go of it, with the club never winning a premiership in their nearly 30-year history. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors […]
Spotlight On Sponsors: Sponsors Remain Steady At Dolphins As The NRL’s Newest Club Heads Toward Season Two
The NRL’s bright and shiny new club had a roaring start last year, dominating a number of clubs, establishing brand-new rivalries and finishing in an impressive 13th place in just their first year in the competition. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL […]
EssenceMediacom Retains Mable Following Competitive Pitch
Did you hear "you little rip snorter" bellow from EssenceMediacom towers this morning? Discover the source here.
Angelene Falk To Appear As Guest Speaker At ADIA Annual Leaders Forum
The Australian Data and Insights Associating has announced Australian information commissioner Angelene Falk as special guest speaker in its upcoming annual leaders forum. Appointed to the role of information commissioner and privacy commissioner in 2018, Falk has advanced the protection of Australians’ privacy through her work on international privacy bodies, helping shape global data protection […]
Report: Aussie Tech And Digital Salaries Have Increased By As Much As 35% In A Year
The hiring market is experiencing significant change fluctuating between a frenzied candidate-short market and a more cautious employer-driven market according to Talent’s ‘More Than Money Salary Guide 2024’ which was released today. Tech and digital salaries continue to steady out but remain strong for key skillsets such as cybersecurity and AI. The report features key […]
Robert Irwin Signs On As G’day Parks Ambassador
Becoming an almost weird cookie cutter image of his dad continues to prove lucrative for the young Irwin lad.
MFA Industry Census Reveals Decline In Talent Churn
The MFA Industry Census is much like a Trent Dalton novel, yet with no plans to turn it into a Netflix mini-series.
Dove Campaign Washes Away Stereotypes Created About Women’s Bodies During Carnival In Brazil
According to a ground-breaking survey by Dove, 80% of Brazilian women reveal feeling uncomfortable and disrespected by stereotypes about their bodies perpetuated by people worldwide. In support of combating this reality, the brand presents the campaign #RealBrazilianWomen, which questions the image of Brazilian women, constantly sexualized and reduced to their appearance, especially by foreign tourists. […]
SXSW Sydney 2024 Session Select Is Now Open
SXSW Sydney has opened its Session Select is now open for 2024. Lead image L-R: Lulu Dembele, Grace Tame In 2024, there are 23 Conference tracks to choose from, including a few brand-new ones. SXSW Sydney has also included tracks for the Creator Economy, Cyber & Your Data, Education & Skills, Fashion, Lifestyle & Beauty, […]
World Radio Day Celebrates Radio’s Dynamic Future
Radio’s continued global potency in attracting and keeping mass audiences while maintaining trust and entertaining people is being championed today, UNESCO’s World Radio Day. Established to acknowledge the creation of United Nations Radio on 13 February in 1946, the 2024 theme of “Looking Forward to Radio’s Next Century” shines a light on radio’s remarkable past, […]
BTC Promotes Rachael Lucas To Head Of Marketing And Communications
Australia’s home-grown cryptocurrency exchange BTC Markets announced the promotion of Rachael Lucas to the position of head of marketing and communications. The promotion comes at a time when BTC Markets has witnessed a significant increase in activity, as the crypto market shows signs of recovery from the prolonged crypto winter. Lucas has over 15 years […]
Aquent Salary Guide Reveals The Gender Pay Gap Persists In Marketing, Design & Technology Fields
Sadly, a new study reveals the pay gap still exists in adland. On the upside, it gives conferences plenty of material.
From Integrated To Isolated: Super Bowl Ads Miss The Big Idea Connection
In this guest post, EssenceMediaCom creative strategist Liz Penton discusses the pitfalls of this year’s Super Bowl advertising. As the confetti settles on another Super Bowl, the advertising industry takes stock of the commercial triumphs and fumbles witnessed during one of the most-watched television events of the year. However, a surprising trend has emerged from […]
BBC Earth Brings Interactive Experience To Melbourne
From incredible creatures to sweeping landscapes, Melbourne’s BBC Earth Experience has brought the wonders of the world to Australia in an immersive audio-visual and interactive experience at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Featuring breath-taking footage and incredible narration by David Attenborough from Seven Worlds, One Planet, the BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s hit television […]
MFA Census Reveals Churn Down & Average Age Up
The media agency industry has successfully reduced industry churn as the number of professionals employed in agencies continues to grow, according to the annual MFA Industry Census released today. Delivering a robust health check of the industry, the annual Census reveals that as of September 2023, staff numbers in media agencies are up 2 per […]
Nickelodeon Joins Forces With Fire & Rescue NSW
Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) has announced the commencement of a new corporate community partnership with Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW). Lead image: senior vice president, content & programming, Paramount Daniel Monaghan, firefighter Deborah Wilson, FRNSW commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell and Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib The inaugural partnership, which commences this month, […]
Akcelo Appointed Creative Agency For SPC Global
Brand experience and innovation company Akcelo has been appointed as the creative agency for the Australian FMCG business SPC Global. Akcelo will lead strategy, creative and design across the key brand portfolio including SPC, Goulburn Valley and Ardmona. This partnership follows on from Akcelo’s work to help launch the SPC brand Street Eats last year, […]
Inside NGEN: How Initiative’s Ben Breden & Olivia Coxon Turned Their NGEN Award Entry Into A Live Campaign
In this monthly column with NGEN, the MFA’s training program for media professionals with less than five years of experience, Ben Breden and Olivia Coxon, communications designer and senior partnerships exec at Initiative, respectively, track their success in bringing to life their NGEN Award entry with the help of 19 media partners and $1.3 million […]
Fast 10: Atomic 212°’s Claire Fenner On Marketers’ Mixed Messages & Being Creative in 2024
Atomic 212° is one of the country’s top independent media shops. Claire Fenner, having spent nearly a decade at the agency, first as general manager, then as managing director and partner, before finally becoming national CEO in February last year, is one of the main reasons behind that success. In between her busy schedule, Greg […]
303 MullenLowe Sydney Announces New Senior Leadership Structure
303 MullenLowe Sydney has announced a new senior leadership structure, spearheaded by the promotion of Joanna Gray to newly created role of Sydney CEO, and the appointment of awarded integrated communications leader Karen Coleman as Sydney MD. The move comes as the agency continues to rapidly expand its integrated offering, adding sector specialisations and capitalising […]
How To Hook & Grow Your Audience – Five Lessons From Taylor Swift
In this guest post, Victoria Mackinlay, chief storyteller at House of Kitch, says brands have a lot to learn from Taylor Swift when it comes to selling their story and messaging… Storytelling is queen You may be sick of hearing about ‘storytelling’ – it’s teetering dangerously on the verge of buzzword territory – but you […]
Pollinate’s Nathan Saville Joins Bastion’s Research & Data Arm CRNRSTONE As GM
CRNRSTONE, the research and data arm of Bastion, has announced the appointment of Nathan Saville as general manager. Based in Sydney, Saville will be responsible for driving innovation and growth for the business. With 20 years’ experience shaping agencies and building relationships in the market research industry, Saville was most recently chief operating officer at […]
Did Cetaphil Copy Taylor Swift Super Bowl Ad Concept From TikTok User? Decide For Yourself
It's not a Super Bowl without a bit of controversy, is it. Thankfully no sign of Janet's nipples this year, however.
Seven Launches New Perth-Based Nightly Newspaper Targeting AFR & Oz Readers With Gina Rinehart As Early Backer
This looks an interesting read for your nightly commute home. Or, there's the Tetris app if your brain's too knackered.
Vale Harold Mitchell: A ‘Powerhouse’, ‘Visionary’ & ‘Fierce Competitor’ Who Shaped Adland
In sad news, Australian adland legend Harold Mitchell has passed away at the age of 81.
UFC & ESPN Lock In Broadcast Partnership
UFC and ESPN Australia and New Zealand, have announced a multi-year broadcasting rights agreement for ESPN to remain the must-see destination for UFC fans to get comprehensive coverage rounding out all their UFC action. The agreement was negotiated in consultation with IMG. ESPN will continue to deliver LIVE coverage of all 30 UFC Fight Night […]
Uber One & Special Serve Up A Winner For B&T’s Campaign Of The Month, January 2024
It's B&T's campaign for the month of January. Don't agree? We'll publish any angry letter using the word myrmecophilous.
Sunday TV Ratings: Idol Not Letting MAFS Have It All Its Own Way
In what will come as no surprise, MAFS easily won Sunday. SBS' Genghis Khan doco arguably proving more serendipitous.
Lightning Minds Takes Aim At Barnaby Joyce’s Drunken Episode, Via Hypnosis
In defence of Barnaby's boozy antics, if you lived in Canberra you'd probably drink heavily too.
X Announces New Sports Betting Partnership, Just In Time For The Super Bowl
Elon unveils latest measures to try and wring a buck out of X. After all, those space rockets don't come cheap.
It’s Super Bowl Monday And We’ve Got You Covered With All The Big Ads!
Once again the football comes a distant fourth amid the Super Bowl ads, half-time entertainment & the Tay Tay sightings.
Adidas Wheels Out The Mega Stars For New Global Brand Campaign “You Got This”
Are those new year's 'get fit' resolutions a distant memory alongside the smoking & new job ones? This may motivate.