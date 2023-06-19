VMO Launches Aussie-First Digital Creative DCOOH Tool

VMO has announced the launch of DCOOH – an Aussie-first dynamic creative optimisation solution for outdoor advertising.

DCOOH provides brands with the ability to dynamically optimise creative that can be personalised to the individual screen. It’s a platform designed for automation and efficiency, saving time, money and coordination on creative build and execution.

The combination of multiple data inputs with the agility of programmatic delivery opens up a new world of creativity and contextually relevant targeting. The best bit? It’s all wrapped up into a single seamless campaign buy.

DCOOH has been co-developed in collaboration with global ad tech platform, Flashtalking by Mediaocean.

Sabarish Chirakkal, director of programmatic of VMO said “Through the combination of Flashtalking’s tech, and our infrastructure, we’ve developed the most sophisticated personalisation solution in programmatic outdoor.

At the heart of innovation is the seamless integration of context, targeting and flexibility, which unlocks new opportunities for brands to creatively connect with their audiences. It also creates efficiencies with infinite versions of creatives now executed via a single DCOOH template.“

Georgia Brammer, Flashtalking managing director, Ad Tech, JAPAC said, “Personalisation has become a requirement for consumers with 71 per cent now expecting companies to deliver bespoke interactions. We are thrilled to be partnering with VMO to deliver a market first in dynamic creative optimisation for out-of-home, an advertising channel that has traditionally been siloed. With DCOOH, brands can bring their messaging to life in a more relevant manner and better connect with their audiences as part of an omnichannel strategy.”