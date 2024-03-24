Vistar Media Announces State Of The Art DSP & Global Rebrand
Vistar Media has reimagined its demand-side platform (DSP) to provide a sophisticated planning experience for running OOH campaigns.
Now, the DSP enables buyers to better understand the physical context of OOH and how their campaign will appear in the real world. This allows buyers to easily convey plan details to other stakeholders, representing Vistar’s commitment to providing the most comprehensive and accurate digital out-of-home (DOOH) inventory marketplace.
“We’ve built Vistar on our unwavering belief in OOH as a channel and its ability to make a real, business-driving impact for marketers,” said Michael Provenzano, Vistar’s CEO. We’re constantly pushing our brand and technology forward, which is what drove enhancements to our DSP as well, so the platform can better represent what the channel has to offer advertisers and how they can take advantage of it successfully.”
In the world of OOH, success hinges on understanding available inventory and accurately applying data to deliver impactful, contextual messages. This is why our goal is to provide buyers with more – more insights into campaign delivery, more transparency into what inventory they’re really targeting, and more accurate projections of how and where their budget will be spent. Specifically, advertisers operating in the Vistar DSP will notice the following improvements:
- Updated Workflow: A streamlined, step-by-step workflow that allows users to focus on each step of the planning process.
- Insights Panel: You deserve crystal clarity about your campaign. Our new Insights Panel provides a full breakdown of targeted venues and projected costs. This gives advertisers important insights they need to have confidence in launching a campaign.
- Venue Image Improvements: Accurate imagery is the foundation of impactful campaigns. Our upgraded planning experience now offers image examples of every venue type, so you can better understand the type of screen and environment that might be included in your plan.
- Creative Preview Tool: We understand the power of visualization in shaping creative concepts. The Creative Preview Tool integrates your ad creative into photographs of your target screen or venue environment. This resource empowers you to envision your creative in its intended environment, unlocking the ability to refine visuals, optimize placements and present compelling ideas with confidence.
- Audience Visualization: Visualizing where your target audience is throughout the day in relation to screens is important when selecting the right venues and audience strategies for your campaign. That’s why we upgraded our shared audience maps with a new level of precision and detail – offering users zoomability into local regions or areas of interest, and more texture and 3D functionality to illustrate how dense an area is with an audience and screens.
“Overall, Vistar’s planning tools have always been exceptional compared to other DSPs and SSPs,” said Micaela Bos, activation director at Omnicom Media Group (OMD). “However, these adjustments make the platform even easier and more intuitive to navigate, allowing users to see all targeting options more clearly and gain a deeper understanding of available inventory. Being able to easily see creative specs and venue lists and seamlessly export plans for client stakeholders has been key in fostering confidence in their OOH campaigns”.
“You also may notice something different about Vistar today – a refreshed brand and company ethos to reflect an industry that’s both timeless and always innovating,” continued Provenzano. “We first helped supercharge the programmatic OOH marketplace more than a decade ago, and a lot has changed since. We now operate the largest global marketplace for OOH transactions and provide the technology infrastructure for some of the world’s most respected OOH media businesses. So, it was time to reintroduce ourselves in a way that better reflects the work we’re delivering to marketers and media owners everywhere”.
Learn more about the new Vistar brand and what it means to us on our blog. You can also learn more about the enhanced campaign planning experience and how you can get started today.
