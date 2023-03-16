Twitch CEO Emmett Shear Resigns After 16 Years At Helm

Twitch CEO Emmett Shear has resigned after spending 16 years with his hand on the tiller. Dan Clancy, the company’s president will be taking over, effective immediately.

“With my first child just born, I’ve been reflecting on my future with Twitch,” said Shear.

“Twitch often feels to me like a child I’ve been raising as well. And while I will always want to be there if Twitch needs me, at 16 years old it feels to me Twitch is ready to move out of the house and venture alone. So it is with great poignancy that I share my decision to resign from Twitch as CEO.”

During his time at the company, Twitch has grown to more than eight million streamers per month and more than 31 million average daily visitors.

Shear also oversaw the company’s sale to Amazon in 2014 for around AU$1 billion.

“I have a deep sense of gratitude as well for all the streamers who trusted us early with their content and their communities, and all the streamers who have continued to do so to this day,” added Shear.

“I know some of you may find it hard to believe, but supporting as many of you as well as possible is the number one goal for everyone at Twitch and always has been. I also want to thank Amazon for being the best acquirer I could have hoped for. Amazon truly supported us and really allowed a product as different as Twitch the room to grow and to be itself.”

Lead image credit: Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Web Summit