Tragic Losses & Major Adland Shifts: It’s B&T’s Most Read Headlines Of 2024

It has been a year of twists, turns and tough headlines, with 2024 delivering a rollercoaster of stories that kept Australia buzzing.

From the tragic passing of Lisa Ronson to John Singleton’s latest relationship shakeup – the news hit hard and fast. Meanwhile, adland and the media world was caught up in fierce pitches, major departures and scandals that kept the industry on edge.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the most-read B&T news headlines of 2024 as they happened!

As part of the ongoing saga surrounding former Liberal Staffer Bruce Lehrmann, the man accused of raping Brittany Higgins was reportedly harassed and taunted by a group of men at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the third Test against Pakistan in early 2024, forcing him to leave the venue visibly shaken. The group directed verbal abuse and threats at Lehrmann, referencing the rape allegations he denies, with the incident sparking criticism of anti-social behaviour and a response from SCG operators to enforce stricter penalties for such conduct.

In January, Natalie Barr, host of Channel Seven’s Sunrise, urged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to take a clear stance on the Australia Day debate, criticising his perceived lack of leadership, while opposition leader Peter Dutton called for a boycott of Woolworths over its decision to forgo selling Australia Day merchandise.

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt defended the government’s approach, emphasising Australians’ freedom to celebrate as they choose and prioritising issues like inflation over cultural disputes, while Barr and others highlighted the tensions surrounding decisions by organisations like Cricket Australia and major retailers.

Lisa Ronson, Medibank’s chief marketing officer and one of Australia’s most celebrated marketers, tragically passed away in November following an accident on her farm near Daylesford, Victoria. Renowned for her leadership at Tourism Australia, Coles, and beyond, Ronson was deeply committed to mentoring young marketers and giving back to the industry, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and kindness.

Tributes poured in from industry leaders, colleagues, and friends, who remembered her as “smart,” “generous,” and a “wonderful role model” with a “contagious laugh.” From her groundbreaking campaigns, including Tourism Australia’s Dundee Super Bowl ad, to her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic with Coles’ What’s for Dinner, Ronson’s legacy is one of innovation, compassion, and enduring impact on both brands and people.

In March, John Singleton, 82, announced he was divorcing his seventh wife, Sarah Warry, 44, less than a year after their marriage, candidly admitting, “Everyone was right, and we were wrong,” and reflecting on the impermanence of relationships.

The former advertising mogul, known for his colourful career and personal life, had not long before made headlines for purchasing a $16 million Central Coast property for the pair to live in.

The NRL’s Dolphins received an “education and guidance letter” from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in April regarding their partnership with Alternaleaf , a medicinal cannabis company, due to potential breaches of the Therapeutic Goods Act, which prohibits advertising prescription medicines.

While Dolphins CEO Terry Reader defended the deal as a health clinic partnership, the TGA is reviewing whether the sponsorship, including Alternaleaf’s logo on jerseys and prominent in-game visibility, complies with advertising laws, with potential consequences if violations are confirmed.

Seven Network underwent significant restructuring this year, with up to 150 redundancies in June, including the departure of key executives: chief revenue officer Kurt Burnette, chief marketing and audience officer Melissa Hopkins, and head of sport Lewis Martin.

The cost-cutting measures, led by new CEO Jeff Howard, came amid declining revenues, a 52% drop in net profit, and challenges like a weak advertising market and the end of Meta’s news content deals.

In June, B&T revealed that GroupM and Omnicom were competing for Amazon’s $US2.5 billion global media planning and buying account, with incumbent IPG Mediabrands reportedly out of contention despite denials from IPG. GroupM was leveraging its WPP Open software and OpenMind model, while Omnicom was banking on its Flywheel acquisition and integration of Amazon’s proprietary data to secure what was referred to as the “global media pitch of the decade”.

In September, B&T revealed that the account had been won by WPP (owner of Group M).

In August, Capgemini AUNZ announced that it had integrated The Works into its operations, resulting in widespread redundancies, including senior leaders Douglas Nicol, Damian Pincus, and Julie Dormand, as part of a restructuring effort to align with client and market needs. Despite its earlier acclaim as a top workplace and recent hires, The Works’ closure marked the end of a tumultuous journey following its 2021 acquisition by Capgemini amid broader financial challenges for the multinational.

McDonald’s sparked global controversy in October after its Israeli franchise announced plans to donate thousands of free meals to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers and offer them discounts, leading to backlash and calls for a boycott in Arab and Muslim-majority countries.

While some praised the decision, McDonald’s franchises in Lebanon, Turkey, UAE, Kuwait, and Oman distanced themselves from the actions, issuing statements of solidarity with Gaza and pledging significant humanitarian aid to those affected by the conflict.

Alan Jones, former broadcaster and Wallabies coach, was arrested in November over allegations of indecent assault involving multiple young men following a nine-month investigation by NSW Police’s child abuse and sex crimes squad. As fresh charges emerged, prominent figures like Peta Credlin, Andrew Bolt, and Ray Hadley commented on the case, emphasising the seriousness of the charges while advocating for due process and reflecting on the broader implications for victims and power dynamics in the media industry.