“Official Caterers Of Genocide!” McDonald’s Caught Up In Gaza Conflict Amid Calls For Global Boycott

“Official Caterers Of Genocide!” McDonald’s Caught Up In Gaza Conflict Amid Calls For Global Boycott
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Burger behemoth McDonald’s is used to being caught up in the odd war or two, but usually it’s a marketing one with its fellow fast food rivals.

However, the world’s biggest fast food chain has become embroiled in the Israel-Gaza conflict after local Israeli operations announced it would be donating thousands of free meals to Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers as well as hospitals.

In a series of Instagram posts in Hebrew (which have since been set to private), McDonald’s Israel said: “We intend to donate thousands of meals every day to soldiers in the field and in drafting areas, and this is beyond a discount to soldiers coming to restaurants.”

Furthermore, IDF personnel will also be offered a 50 percent discount on additional food items, it added, in a tweet which has now been deleted.

After screenshots of the posts went viral, several people in Arab and other Muslim-dominated countries raised questions about the ideological leanings of McDonald’s with #boycottMcDonald’s trending. One person going so far as to call McDonald’s the “official caterers of the genocide”!

Another added: “If McDonalds giving free meal to Israel Defence Force and not to those [affected] in GAZA then I think all Muslims around the GLOBE should boycott McDonalds.”

While others praised the decision: “Well done McDonald’s Israel,” posted one admirer.

The dispute has now spilled over to neighbouring countries with reports a McDonald’s in Sidon in Lebanon had been attacked in protest to the Israeli McDonald’s support of the IDF.

Following the violence, McDonald’s Lebanon was forced to issue a statement that read: “McDonald’s Lebanon affirms that the position of other franchisees in other countries and territories does not represent the views or positions of McDonald’s Lebanon in any way and McDonald’s Lebanon is not involved whatsoever in the actions taken in other markets outside of Lebanon. We are committed to our nation and its people with the utmost respect and solidarity.”

On Twitter/X McDonald’s Oman also issued a statement expressing support for Gaza and saying the company had donated $US100,000 dollars towards relief efforts for people in Gaza.

McDonald’s Turkey also announced “humanitarian aid” of $US1 million “to the people of Gaza who are victims of war, especially women, children and the elderly”.

McDonald’s UAE also took to social media and added that they were “deeply saddened by the events in the region” and they were donating AED 1 Million to Emirates Red Crescent, towards their “Tarahum for Gaza” campaign.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s Kuwait, announced their support for their “brothers and sisters in Palestine, especially in Gaza”. They said that they reject any and all claims questioning their Arab or our Kuwaiti identity. “What the McDonald’s operator did in Israel was an example of such individual action; it was not a global decision, nor was it approved by any of the other local operators, especially those in our region,” they said.

In Pakistan, various influential social media handles lent their voice behind #BoycottMcDonalds and local politicians made an appeal to stop purchasing from its outlets as a mark of solidarity with the people of Gaza.




Please login with linkedin to comment

McDonald's

Latest News

Levelling The Playing Field: The Mastercard Gamer Academy
  • Technology

Levelling The Playing Field: The Mastercard Gamer Academy

Mastercard have announced the first-ever Mastercard Gamer Academy in partnership with G2 Esports and League of Legends. The academy is designed to provide an incredible career development experience to gamers around the world. Today, 3 billion+ people consider themselves gamers. That’s more than a third of all people on earth. That number jumps considerably for […]

OMA Announces Two New Members
  • Media

OMA Announces Two New Members

Added pressure put on the OMA Christmas drinks' arancini balls as two new members sign on to the outdoor organisation.

GoTransit partners with Foodbank Queensland
  • Marketing

GoTransit partners with Foodbank Queensland

The cost of living crisis is having widespread impact on families across the nation. Go Transit Media Group has stepped up to help feed those most in need.

Scope & 10 Feet Tall Are Empowering Australians Living With Disabilities
  • Marketing

Scope & 10 Feet Tall Are Empowering Australians Living With Disabilities

In partnership with 10 Feet Tall, Scope Disability Services has unveiled a new campaign that shows customers reaching their full potential. Scope’s clients with disabilities and employees were engaged as actors in the campaign, bringing authenticity to the bold and ground-breaking campaign. The campaign takes on a new approach for the disability category, showcasing people […]

AIC & IMAA Join Forces
  • Media

AIC & IMAA Join Forces

The IMAA continuing to push the independents' barrow. And probably push the holding company's buttons in the process.

SXSW Sydney’s MUST SEE Speakers
  • Marketing

SXSW Sydney’s MUST SEE Speakers

Utterly befuddled by SXSW's staggering program? Let this handy guide be a divining rod to your confused brain.

2024 AWARD School Heads Announced
  • Marketing

2024 AWARD School Heads Announced

AWARD School has assembled some big brains to teach its 2024 intake. As in clever creatives, not odd shaped heads.

TikTok & Disney Team Up On Premium Ad Delivery
  • Technology

TikTok & Disney Team Up On Premium Ad Delivery

Disney is set to join TikTok’s Pulse Premiere as a publisher and deliver premium ad-viewing experiences to brands and consumers. The new partnership is part of the Disney100 activation on TikTok that delivers content from Disney, Disney Parks, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and ESPN, including nostalgic theme songs, iconic moments, unique behind-the-scenes Disney […]

Westpac New Zealand launch next chapter of Together Greater with the Publicis Connected Platform
  • Marketing

Westpac New Zealand launch next chapter of Together Greater with the Publicis Connected Platform

Westpac have launched the next expression of their brand platform Together Greater, with Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, Digitas and Spark Foundry, together as part of the Publicis Groupe Connected Platform model. The launch films, OOH and social content feature numerous New Zealanders including Westpac staff aiming for their ‘Greater’ big or small. One 30-second […]

Steve Price Inducted Into 2023 Hall of Fame as SCA Awarded 30 ACRA’s
  • Media

Steve Price Inducted Into 2023 Hall of Fame as SCA Awarded 30 ACRA’s

SSCA has received 30 ACRA Awards including Best On-Air Team (Provincial), Best New Talent On Air, Podcast Of The Year, Podcast Host Of The Year and Marketing Team Of The Year. Pictured Above – left to right; Blair Woodcock, head of regional content at SCA. Steve Price, former Triple M Townsville presenter. Dave Cameron, chief […]