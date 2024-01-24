The BIG4 Park Ranger’s Top Tips Shine A Light On Fun Aussie Park-Holiday Experiences Via Pangea

The BIG4 Park Ranger’s Top Tips Shine A Light On Fun Aussie Park-Holiday Experiences Via Pangea
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Iconic Aussie brand BIG4 Holiday Parks has rolled out an extension to their ‘GO BIG’ brand platform via Pangea.

In 2023, BIG4 launched their new brand platform which focused on the ‘GO BIG feeling’ that you experience from the moment you book a BIG4 holiday. This extension introduces the BIG4 Park Ranger and a series of ‘Top Tips’ videos showcasing those often-unspoken-but-uniquely-Australian behaviours and traditions that accompany holidaying in a BIG4 park.

“We are doubling down on our GO BIG brand platform,” said Tash Prendergast, head of marketing at BIG4. “We launched our GO BIG campaign with a focus on the pre-stay excitement that comes with booking a BIG4 holiday. The natural next step was to continue that “GO BIG” feeling beyond the booking moment. So we took the opportunity to shine a light on the unbeatable BIG4 in-park experience that so many Aussies know and love”.

“When you forget someone’s name, just run with maaate. We all do it,” said Tommy McCubbin, creative director at Pangea. “So when the team wanted to extend the ‘GO BIG’ platform, we worked with Park Owners to bring real stories from real Aussie holidaymakers to life. The outcome was a series of tips which practically wrote themselves, because they’re based on stories we can all relate to”.

The videos are accompanied by an in-park treasure hunt which asks BIG4 guests to find all 10 Top Tips hung on plaques around branded BIG4 parks this summer. Those guests who find all 10 go in the running to win a bunch of BIG4 prizes.

“These videos are so much fun and hit all the right notes in our humble and human, cheeky and cheerful tone of voice,” added Prendergast. “But what makes this one truly special is that the campaign extension also lives and breathes as part of the holiday experience for thousands of guests staying in BIG4 Holiday Parks around the country this summer”.

The series of spots are running across BVOD, YouTube, social media and on big4.com.au over summer.




