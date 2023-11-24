“Tasteless & Tacky!” Seven Staff Allegedly Refuse To Stand For Walkley’s Ovation To Ben Roberts-Smith Journos

Journalism’s night of nights, the Walkley Awards, saw Australia’s most investigative hacks gather last night for its annual trophy fest (read all the winners HERE.)

Known for its controversy, the Walkleys are said to favour members of the journalists’ union, the Media Entertainment & Arts Alliance (MEAA).

And last night was no exception after photos began circulating on social media of the Seven table apparently refusing to participate in a standing ovation for the two journalists who uncovered the war atrocities of former SAS soldier, Victoria Cross recipient and ex-Seven employee, Ben Roberts-Smith.

B&T has reached out to Seven for clarification on the image, however had not received a reply before publication.

Nine’s journalists Chris Masters and Nick McKenzie won the Walkley for Honour For Freedom Media for exposing Roberts-Smith’s war crimes. The ex-soldier denies any wrongdoing and is currently suing for defamation.

After leaving the military in 2013, Roberts-Smith took up a management role with the Seven Network’s Brisbane office.

His subsequent defamation case was funded by Seven supremo Kerry Stokes to the tune of $20 million! In June of this year, the disgraced soldier resigned from his Seven post.

The comedian, Dan Ilic, posted to his X/Twitter feed a photograph that reportedly showed Seven staff at last night’s Walkleys remaining seated during a standing ovation to the journalists Chris Masters and Nick McKenzie.

Chris Masters and Nick McKenzie won the Walkley Honour for Media Freedom to a standing ovation from the entire ballroom………….

Except the 7 West table. — Dan Ilic (@danilic) November 23, 2023

And social media didn’t hold back.

“Tasteless and tacky from 7 West. But really, is ANYONE surprised?” one person posted.

Another added: “I imagine that’s journalism’s version of the kids table…!”

“I’m surprised so many still watch Stokes 7 media,” tweeted another.

While another disgruntled user went so far as to turn Seven’s logo into a Nazi symbol!