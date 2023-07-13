Tammy Cooksey Rises To National Head Of Experience At Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson has announced the promotion of Tammy Cooksey from experience director, Perth to national head of experience.

Chief strategy officer, Wunderman Thompson Australia, Mel Wiese said: “Tammy has built an outstanding team of experience strategists, designers and innovators to deliver growth for our clients nationally. She is an outstanding leader in our business, accelerating our methodology, talent and experience output”.

L-R: Tammy Cooksey, Mel Wiese

With a growing portfolio of clients including HBF, Endeavour Group, Synergy, Horizon Power, Keystart and P&N Bank, Cooksey’s team has developed a bespoke set of IP that provides transformation, service and marketing teams with connected experiences that are differentiated and deliver value. The team’s open and collaborative approach has made them a favourite with client teams that are under pressure.

Cooksey concluded: “I’m so proud of the team we’ve built here at Wunderman Thompson and look forward to continuing to grow that as our portfolio of clients also grows. The opportunity to share our purpose-led approach to customer experience, and bring broader network experience into our offer is exciting for us and our clients”.